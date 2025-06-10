Menu

Canada

Alberta teachers vote 95%in favour of strike action, talks to continue this month

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2025 5:10 pm
1 min read
An empty classroom is shown at a school in Toronto, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. View image in full screen
An empty classroom is shown at a school in Toronto, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The union representing Alberta teachers says members have voted 95 per cent in favour of strike action and they could hit the picket lines in the next four months.

Alberta Teachers’ Association president Jason Schilling says teachers are sending a message that they are united and will no longer prop up an underfunded public education system.

Finance Minister Nate Horner says a mediator’s recommendation rejected by teachers included the same 12 per cent pay increase over four years that has already been accepted by other unions.

Horner says the recommendation also included more than $400 million in classroom improvements.

Schilling says in order to bring Alberta in line with Canadian funding averages per student, the education budget needed to see a 13.5 per cent increase.

Nearly 39,000 Alberta teachers voted on the latest deal, and both sides are scheduled to go back to the bargaining table this month.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

