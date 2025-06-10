Hot weather, wildfire smoke trigger advisories for most of southern B.C., Peace Region

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada is continuing heat and air quality advisories for parts of British Columbia as the province bakes in its first sustained blast of summer weather.

A special weather statement warning of elevated temperatures remained in effect on Tuesday for the South Coast, central and southern Vancouver Island, and most of the southern Interior, including the Okanagan, Shuswap, Thompson and West Kootenay regions.

At the same time, air quality advisories related to early-season wildfires are in effect for the Peace Region, Fort Nelson, Howe Sound and Inland Vancouver Island.

On the South Coast, inland areas are expected to see temperatures with daytime highs in the high 20s, with overnight lows in the low teens, and cooler conditions along the immediate coast.

In the Southern Interior, daytime highs are expected in the mid to upper 30s, with overnight lows in the mid-teens.

Temperatures in both regions are expected to cool later in the week.

“Early season heat can be significant due to the lack of acclimatization to elevated temperatures,” Environment Canada warned.

“Keep your house cool. Block the sun by closing curtains or blinds. Watch for the effects of heat illness: heavy sweating, rash, cramps, fainting, high body temperature and the worsening of some health conditions … use fans to pull in cooler air from outdoors, but if you or someone you care for is experiencing symptoms of heat illness, find a cooler space.”

People living in regions covered by the air quality advisories are urged to limit their time outdoors and to keep windows and doors closed as much as possible.

Seniors, pregnant people, children and people with chronic illnesses are at the highest risk and should avoid strenuous activities outdoors and seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms.

The advisories come as the province continues to break temperature records, with a dozen falling on Monday.

Monday was also the third day in a row that the hottest spot in Canada was in B.C.

The mercury peaked in B.C. at 36.7 Celsius in Osoyoos Monday afternoon, a new daily record.

Other areas where the 12 temperature records were set on Monday included Trail, which reached 36.6 Celsius, and Castlegar, which hit 36.4 Celsius and broke a record set in 1918.

— With files from the Canadian Press