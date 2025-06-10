Quebec to invest $10M in company developing Canadian-made satellite launch technology

See more sharing options

Quebec premier François Legault says the province will invest $10 million in a Montreal-area company that is developing a system to launch small satellites into space.

Legault announced the investment in Reaction Dynamics at the company’s facility in Longueuil.

Economy Minister Christine Fréchette says the investment will allow the company to begin launching microsatellites into orbit from Canada as early as 2027.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Reaction Dynamics plans to use a rocket called Aurora to launch the satellites.

Company President Bachar Elzein says the hybrid propulsion system they use contains fewer pieces than traditional rocket motors, making them safer and simpler to produce.

Legault said Canada is the only country in the G7 without domestic satellite launching capacity.

A first demonstration flight is expected to take place later this year.