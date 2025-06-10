SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Canada

Quebec to invest $10M in company developing Canadian-made satellite launch technology

By Morgan Lowrie The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2025 9:46 am
1 min read
Legault View image in full screen
Quebec Premier Francois Legault looks through a hand-held thermal imager during a tour of Thales Canada Defense and Security Optronics as General Manager Manny Maes looks on, in Montreal on Monday, June 9, 2025. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press
Quebec premier François Legault says the province will invest $10 million in a Montreal-area company that is developing a system to launch small satellites into space.

Legault announced the investment in Reaction Dynamics at the company’s facility in Longueuil.

Economy Minister Christine Fréchette says the investment will allow the company to begin launching microsatellites into orbit from Canada as early as 2027.

Reaction Dynamics plans to use a rocket called Aurora to launch the satellites.

Company President Bachar Elzein says the hybrid propulsion system they use contains fewer pieces than traditional rocket motors, making them safer and simpler to produce.

Legault said Canada is the only country in the G7 without domestic satellite launching capacity.

A first demonstration flight is expected to take place later this year.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

