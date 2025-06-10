1 person dead after shooting rattles Toronto neighbourhood

Toronto police say a man is dead after a shooting in Scarborough Sunday evening.
Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to a call on the corner of Cedar Drive and Eglinton Avenue.
They found a man lying on the sidewalk near a Tim Hortons.
The victim was transported to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries from a shooting.
Police confirmed the victim later died from their injuries.
Few details are known at this time.
This is just the latest in a number of shootings to be reported in the city over the last couple of days.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.
