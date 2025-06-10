Menu

Crime

1 person dead after shooting rattles Toronto neighbourhood

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted June 10, 2025 9:29 am
1 min read
Toronto police say a man is dead after a shooting in Scarborough Sunday evening.

Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to a call on the corner of Cedar Drive and Eglinton Avenue.

They found a man lying on the sidewalk near a Tim Hortons.

One person shot at corner of Cedar Dr and Eglinton Ave outside a Tim Hortons in Toronto Sunday night. View image in full screen
One person was shot at the corner of Cedar Drive and Eglinton Avenue outside a Tim Hortons in Toronto Sunday night. Global News
The victim was transported to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries from a shooting.

Police confirmed the victim later died from their injuries.

Few details are known at this time.

This is just the latest in a number of shootings to be reported in the city over the last couple of days.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

