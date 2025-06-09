Speedboat operator involved in deadly North Vancouver collision released

Send this page to someone via email

The speedboat operator arrested following Saturday’s deadly collision off Cates Park in North Vancouver was released from custody on conditions early Sunday evening, said RCMP.

Global News is not naming the suspect, who turns 38 this year, as no charges have been laid.

No one answered the door at his North Vancouver home Monday, where a dog was heard barking inside.

Neighbours told a Global News crew to back off and shut the camera off.

“The kid’s going through a real problem right now,” one man said.

Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, RCMP said a speedboat struck two children on an inflatable tube being towed by another boat.

A 10-year-old boy from Vancouver was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the second child was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

It’s unclear which vessel had the right of way prior to the tragedy.

“With the amount of sirens and stuff that we heard, we figured it was probably something that happened on the water,” said Charles Roberts, who lives five minutes away from Cates Park.

RCMP are investigating whether alcohol and speed played a role.

A witness who told Global News she has spoken to RCMP but who declined to appear on camera Monday due to her “sensitive” profession, said she witnessed the speedboat being driven erratically and causing a wake in the waters off Cates Park approximately 10 minutes before the fatal collision.

“You shouldn’t really be bombing around here because people are launching their boats and they’re leaving the area fairly slowly,” said Roberts.

Boater Kevin Blair, who was at the boat launch hitching his Bayliner with Roberts Monday, said most recreational boaters they encounter are pretty responsible, and Cates Park is generally a safe area.

“If it happened here, somebody obviously made a mistake and it’s just an unfortunate set of circumstances where some kids were injured and nobody wants to see that happen,” Blair told Global News in an interview.

East of Cates Park, speed boats going extremely fast is an issue in the long, narrow inlet of Indian Arm, said the District of North Vancouver’s mayor.

“I think a lot of people see some open water there and do open boats up there,” Mike Little said Monday. “I live nowhere near the waterfront, but I can hear the boats when they go full throttle in the area.”

While Little acknowledged increased enforcement could help patrol speeding vessels, he said it’s ultimately up to boaters to be responsible and follow the regulations.

“We really need people to take safety precautions and make sure that they’re operating their vehicles in a safe manner,” said Little.

The Scarab speedboat involved in Saturday’s collision has been seized by RCMP and was towed from the scene on Sunday as part of the ongoing investigation.

The suspect has a driving history dating back to 2007 – including four convictions under the Motor Vehicle Act for speeding, one for driving without due care and attention, and one for using an electronic device while driving.

He was released from police custody on an undertaking to appear in court on Aug. 27.