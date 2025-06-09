Multiple areas in Alberta broke temperature records on Sunday

With the start of summer still sitting more than a week away, parts of Alberta saw unseasonably warm temperatures on the weekend with a number of areas reaching the warmest June 8 on record on Sunday.
Preliminary data in an unofficial report issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada on Monday indicated five places in the province had their warmest June 8 on record.
“A ridge of high pressure brought unseasonably warm temperatures to parts of Alberta,” the weather agency said in a post on its website.
The following areas set a daily maximum temperature record on June 8, 2025:
Beaverlodge area
New record of 29.6 C
Old record of 28.3 C set in 1912
Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Edson area
New record of 30.9 C
Old record of 27.8 C set in 1929
Records in this area have been kept since 1916
Grande Prairie area
New record of 30.4 C
Old record of 28.5 C set in 2023
Records in this area have been kept since 1922
Nordegg area
New record of 28.8 C
Old record of 28.3 C set in 2023
Records in this area have been kept since 1915
Slave Lake area
New record of 28.3 C
Old record of 27.9 C set in 2017
Records in this area have been kept since 1922
