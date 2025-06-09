Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Multiple areas in Alberta broke temperature records on Sunday

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 9, 2025 5:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Parts of Alberta seeing warm temperatures'
Parts of Alberta seeing warm temperatures
WATCH ABOVE: Ciara Yaschuk gives us her weather forecast for Edmonton and the surrounding areas on Monday afternoon.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

With the start of summer still sitting more than a week away, parts of Alberta saw unseasonably warm temperatures on the weekend with a number of areas reaching the warmest June 8 on record on Sunday.

Preliminary data in an unofficial report issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada on Monday indicated five places in the province had their warmest June 8 on record.

“A ridge of high pressure brought unseasonably warm temperatures to parts of Alberta,” the weather agency said in a post on its website.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The following areas set a daily maximum temperature record on June 8, 2025:

Beaverlodge area
New record of 29.6 C
Old record of 28.3 C set in 1912
Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Edson area
New record of 30.9 C
Old record of 27.8 C set in 1929
Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Trending Now

Grande Prairie area
New record of 30.4 C
Old record of 28.5 C set in 2023
Records in this area have been kept since 1922

Nordegg area
New record of 28.8 C
Old record of 28.3 C set in 2023
Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Slave Lake area
New record of 28.3 C
Old record of 27.9 C set in 2017
Records in this area have been kept since 1922

 

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices