Multiple areas in Alberta broke temperature records on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

With the start of summer still sitting more than a week away, parts of Alberta saw unseasonably warm temperatures on the weekend with a number of areas reaching the warmest June 8 on record on Sunday.

Preliminary data in an unofficial report issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada on Monday indicated five places in the province had their warmest June 8 on record.

“A ridge of high pressure brought unseasonably warm temperatures to parts of Alberta,” the weather agency said in a post on its website.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The following areas set a daily maximum temperature record on June 8, 2025:

Beaverlodge area

New record of 29.6 C

Old record of 28.3 C set in 1912

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Edson area

New record of 30.9 C

Old record of 27.8 C set in 1929

Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Grande Prairie area

New record of 30.4 C

Old record of 28.5 C set in 2023

Records in this area have been kept since 1922

Nordegg area

New record of 28.8 C

Old record of 28.3 C set in 2023

Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Slave Lake area

New record of 28.3 C

Old record of 27.9 C set in 2017

Records in this area have been kept since 1922