Fort Chipewyan residents charged with setting off fireworks during fire ban

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP in the northern Alberta community of Fort Chipewyan has charged three people after receiving multiple reports of fireworks being set off in the community, despite an ongoing fire ban across most of the province.

Police said officers were called in to investigate about 7:25 p.m. on June 1 when a number of residents called them to express their concerns about the use of fireworks when there is a high risk of wildfires.

The RCMP said investigators managed to identify and charge the people believed to be responsible.

All three are residents of Fort Chipewyan.

View image in full screen An aerial view of Fort Chipewyan, Alta., from Monday, Sept. 19, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The charge of discharging or igniting fireworks in a forest protection area without the permission of a forest officer carries a maximum fine of $600.

Story continues below advertisement

Fort Chipewyan is part of the Fort McMurray forest area.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The latest update from Alberta Wildfire said there are currently five active wildfires burning in the area, with three of them classified as “out of control.”

View image in full screen There are currently three out-of-control wildfires burning in the Fort McMurray forest area of Alberta. Alberta Wildfire

One of the out-of-control fires — known as the Barrow Lake fire — is burning about 48 kilometres north of Fort Chipewyan and is estimated to be almost 33,000 hectares in size.

Alberta Wildfire said the fire isn’t a threat to the community at this time, but fire crews are working to protect some cabins in the area.

While recent rain has provided firefighters with some help, Alberta Wildfire is warning about warmer and drier conditions later in the week that will further increase the fire danger.

Story continues below advertisement

The latest information on all the fire bans across Alberta is available online at albertafirebans.ca.

Information on all the wildfires currently burning in Alberta is also available online at alberta.ca/alberta-wildfire.

1:43 Shifting winds ‘dramatically’ impacting Alberta wildfire fight