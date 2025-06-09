Fort Chipewyan residents charged with setting off fireworks during fire ban

The RCMP in the northern Alberta community of Fort Chipewyan has charged three people after receiving multiple reports of fireworks being set off in the community, despite an ongoing fire ban across most of the province.
Police said officers were called in to investigate about 7:25 p.m. on June 1 when a number of residents called them to express their concerns about the use of fireworks when there is a high risk of wildfires.
The RCMP said investigators managed to identify and charge the people believed to be responsible.
All three are residents of Fort Chipewyan.
The charge of discharging or igniting fireworks in a forest protection area without the permission of a forest officer carries a maximum fine of $600.
Fort Chipewyan is part of the Fort McMurray forest area.
The latest update from Alberta Wildfire said there are currently five active wildfires burning in the area, with three of them classified as “out of control.”
One of the out-of-control fires — known as the Barrow Lake fire — is burning about 48 kilometres north of Fort Chipewyan and is estimated to be almost 33,000 hectares in size.
Alberta Wildfire said the fire isn’t a threat to the community at this time, but fire crews are working to protect some cabins in the area.
While recent rain has provided firefighters with some help, Alberta Wildfire is warning about warmer and drier conditions later in the week that will further increase the fire danger.
The latest information on all the fire bans across Alberta is available online at albertafirebans.ca.
Information on all the wildfires currently burning in Alberta is also available online at alberta.ca/alberta-wildfire.
