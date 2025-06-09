SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fort Chipewyan residents charged with setting off fireworks during fire ban

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted June 9, 2025 2:54 pm
1 min read
The Tulip Lake wildfire is currently burning in the Fort McMurray forest area, about 15 km northeast of Fort Fitzgerald, Alta. View image in full screen
The Tulip Lake wildfire is currently burning in the Fort McMurray forest area, about 15 kilometres northeast of Fort Fitzgerald, Alta., and is considered out of control. Alberta Wildfire
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The RCMP in the northern Alberta community of Fort Chipewyan has charged three people after receiving multiple reports of fireworks being set off in the community, despite an ongoing fire ban across most of the province.

Police said officers were called in to investigate about 7:25 p.m. on June 1 when a number of residents called them to express their concerns about the use of fireworks when there is a high risk of wildfires.

The RCMP said investigators managed to identify and charge the people believed to be responsible.

All three are residents of Fort Chipewyan.

An aerial view of Fort Chipewyan, Alta., on Monday, Sept. 19, 2011. View image in full screen
An aerial view of Fort Chipewyan, Alta., from Monday, Sept. 19, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The charge of discharging or igniting fireworks in a forest protection area without the permission of a forest officer carries a maximum fine of $600.

Story continues below advertisement

Fort Chipewyan is part of the Fort McMurray forest area.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The latest update from Alberta Wildfire said there are currently five active wildfires burning in the area, with three of them classified as “out of control.”

There are currently 3 out of control wildfires burning in the Fort McMurray forest area of Alberta. View image in full screen
There are currently three out-of-control wildfires burning in the Fort McMurray forest area of Alberta. Alberta Wildfire

One of the out-of-control fires — known as the Barrow Lake fire — is burning about 48 kilometres north of Fort Chipewyan and is estimated to be almost 33,000 hectares in size.

Alberta Wildfire said the fire isn’t a threat to the community at this time, but fire crews are working to protect some cabins in the area.

While recent rain has provided firefighters with some help, Alberta Wildfire is warning about warmer and drier conditions later in the week that will further increase the fire danger.

Story continues below advertisement

The latest information on all the fire bans across Alberta is available online at albertafirebans.ca.

Information on all the wildfires currently burning in Alberta is also available online at alberta.ca/alberta-wildfire.

Click to play video: 'Shifting winds ‘dramatically’ impacting Alberta wildfire fight'
Shifting winds ‘dramatically’ impacting Alberta wildfire fight
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices