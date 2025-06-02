Alberta wildfires: Evacuees in several Yellowhead County communities can return home Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

People from three central Alberta communities that were forced to flee their homes because of wildfires will be able to return home on Tuesday afternoon.

Yellowhead County officials said Monday that the wildfires burning near Peers, Robb and Mercoal “saw minimal to no growth” the day before and that residents of those communities would be able to return to their homes at noon on Tuesday.

“Gas co-ops are working diligently to restore service for you to return,” county officials posted on social media. “As fire crews have equipment placed throughout the communities, they are working to move hoses and sprinklers to accommodate your re-entry.

“It will take several days to completely remove all their apparatus so you will notice it remains when you come home.”

The county also issued a re-entry guide for evacuees, which can be viewed on the municipality’s website here.

Alberta Bahri, Yellowhead County’s general manager of protective services, reminded people living in the area that the situation “is not over,” even if they can return on Tuesday after spending days away from their homes.

“These fires are not out yet (and) they’re not under control yet, but we are making the community safe for that re-entry,” he said.

Officials also said Monday that Highway 32 has been reopened.

“Crews are working on and alongside the roads as they continue fire mitigation efforts, so please drive with care, especially in smoky conditions,” they said. “Yellowhead County fire crews continue to work with Alberta Wildfire. You will notice equipment and personnel around the fire areas. Please drive with caution around crews.

“Unfortunately, we have received reports of equipment used for fire suppression being stolen. If you witness theft or notice suspicious activity, call 911 immediately to report.”

For the latest information about which areas in Alberta are under an evacuation alert or order due to a wildfire, visit the Alberta Emergency Alert website.

For the latest information about wildfire status and danger across the province, visit the Alberta Wildfire website.

The latest information on fire advisories, restrictions and bans across the province can be found on the Alberta fire bans website.