Alberta wildfire evacuees seek mental, emotional supports in Edmonton

As thousands of Albertans remain out of their homes due to nearby wildfire risks, leaders from a northern First Nation are asking Edmontonians for help in easing their people’s anxieties and feeling more at home while away from their own.

The Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council is comprised of Loon River First Nation – #476, Lubicon Lake Band – #453, Peerless Trout First Nation – #478, Whitefish Lake First Nation – #459 and Woodland Cree First Nation – #474.

The communities are in a remote area of northern Alberta, geographically about halfway between Peace River and Fort McMurray.

Hundreds of residents, specifically from the Peerless Trout and Loon River communities, were forced to flee overnight last Wednesday, when the Red Earth East Complex wildfires flared up and threatened the communities.

More than 1,400 people were evacuated and are now staying in hotels and temporary accommodations throughout the Edmonton area.

Richard Yellowknee is from Trout Lake and now staying at a hotel in Edmonton after being ordered to evacuate in the middle of the night.

“It was pretty hard because we had to move out of there at 3 o’clock in the morning,” he said on Tuesday, adding while their basic needs are being taken care of, it’s difficult to be away from home, not knowing what they will return to.

Yellowknee said his family is filling their days visiting relatives in the Edmonton area, but could use more distractions.

“We need more activities to do, something to do during the day.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We need more activities to do, something to do during the day."

The tribal council said while basic needs such as food and shelter are being addressed, there is an immediate need to support the emotional, mental, and social well-being of its community members who have fled south to Edmonton.

“In times like these, even small gestures can have profound meaning. Thank you for considering this opportunity to stand with our families during a time of great need.”

To help make the evacuees feel more comfortable and take their minds off the uncertainty awaiting them back home, the Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council said on Monday it is seeking community-minded corporate and organizational partners to help provide:

Sponsored recreational, cultural, or social activities for children, youth, and Elders (for example, Oilers watch nights, family movie outings, crafts, cultural programming, or community meals)

Donated venue space or facility use to host events and gatherings

Gift cards or financial support to help families meet incidental needs

In-kind donations, such as hygiene kits, games, books, comfort items, or supplies for children and seniors

Alberta wildfires update

As of publishing on Tuesday afternoon, there were 56 fires burning across the province, and 27 were out of control.

The province said after a week of extreme wildfire behavior that included multiple blazes and evacuations, Alberta is now seeing slightly improved conditions. Cooler conditions and high humidity are aiding firefighters, the government said in an update.

More than 1,000 Alberta firefighters, contract firefighters and imported firefighters are currently battling wildfires across the province. Aid has also arrived from B.C., Yukon, Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Washington State, Oregon and Idaho.

There are nine wildfires of note in the Forest Protection Area, which is the northern Boreal forest and western foothills regions Alberta Wildfire monitors and leads firefighting efforts in.

The Red Earth East Complex is made up of 10 numerous out-of-control wildfires north of Slave Lake and east of highway 88, and include:

SWF085 near Chipewyan Lakes, which is currently 132,167 ha;

SWF092 near Red Earth Creek and Loon Lake First Nation, which is currently 39,744 ha;

SWF094, which is approximately 73,752 ha

SWF095 near the Peerless Lake community, which is currently 697 ha.

View image in full screen The SWF095 wildfire near the Peerless Lake community, which is part of the Red Earth East Complex, on June 2, 2025. Credit: Alberta Wildfire

Because of the Red Earth East Complex fires, evacuation orders remain in effect for Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake, Red Earth Creek and Loon River First Nation.

Alberta Wildfire said the fires in that region saw increased fire behaviour Tuesday morning.

“Crews are working on containment lines around these wildfires and bucketing operations from the air,” the province said.

Emergency evacuation payment eligibility

The Alberta government provides a one-time emergency evacuation payment to residents who had to leave their communities for seven or more days due to mandatory evacuation orders.

Eligible adults receive $1,250 and $500 for each dependent child under the age of 18. Evacuees are encouraged to apply for emergency payments online.

They can also call the Alberta Supports Contact Centre at 1-877-644-9992 or by visiting an Alberta Supports office for assistance.

Poor air quality due to smoke

Much of northern Alberta is under an air quality advisory due to the wildfire smoke.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued alerts for an area that stretched from the Edmonton region all the way to the province’s boundary with the Northwest Territories.

Environment Canada meteorologists said the smoke is not only causing very poor air quality but also reduced visibility, and it changes hour by hour.

People in affected areas are reminded to limit their time outdoors and keep windows and doors closed. Conditions were expected to improve by Wednesday.

How to donate aid

The Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council said if any organizations that are in a position to assist their people — through sponsorship, in-kind donations, or co-hosting activities — their support would be both impactful and deeply appreciated.

The community said charitable tax receipts can be provided for financial contributions.

Donors were asked to call to email business development director Trevor Thera (trevor.thera@ktcadmin.ca or 780-264-6709) or reach out to Sheena Phillips (sheena.phillips@ktcadmin.ca or 780-625-5222.)