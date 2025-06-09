SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Out-of-control wildfire burning south of Sproat Lake

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 9, 2025 1:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Wildfire situation in northeast B.C. escalating'
Wildfire situation in northeast B.C. escalating
The wildfire situation in British Columbia is ramping up fast. As Darya Zargar reports, the province is announcing what resources will be available to fight fires this summer.
The BC Wildfire Service is battling an out-of-control wildfire on Vancouver Island.

The Nahmint Mountain fire, which is burning just south of Sproat Lake, was first spotted on Sunday and has since grown to 23.5 hectares in size.

The wildfire service has deployed two initial attack crews and a unit crew, who are being supported by two helicopters.

Human activity is believed to have started the fire.

Click to play video: 'Wildfire smoke chokes communities across Canada, U.S.'
Wildfire smoke chokes communities across Canada, U.S.
The blaze comes as the risk of wildfires grows across the province amid hot, dry weather.

As of Monday, virtually all of British Columbia had a fire danger rating of “moderate” or above, with pockets of “extreme” danger in central and northeast B.C.

The province’s northeast has been hardest hit so far this year, with dozens of active wildfires currently burning and evacuation orders in effect due to the Pocket Knife Creek and Kiskatinaw River wildfires.

 

