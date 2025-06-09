Out-of-control wildfire burning south of Sproat Lake

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Wildfire Service is battling an out-of-control wildfire on Vancouver Island.

The Nahmint Mountain fire, which is burning just south of Sproat Lake, was first spotted on Sunday and has since grown to 23.5 hectares in size.

The wildfire service has deployed two initial attack crews and a unit crew, who are being supported by two helicopters.

Human activity is believed to have started the fire.

The blaze comes as the risk of wildfires grows across the province amid hot, dry weather.

As of Monday, virtually all of British Columbia had a fire danger rating of “moderate” or above, with pockets of “extreme” danger in central and northeast B.C.

The province’s northeast has been hardest hit so far this year, with dozens of active wildfires currently burning and evacuation orders in effect due to the Pocket Knife Creek and Kiskatinaw River wildfires.