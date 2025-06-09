Toronto-area youth sports coach facing sexual assault charges

Send this page to someone via email

A 58-year-old man who coached youth sports in Markham, Ont., is facing sexual assault charges involving a person who was a youth at the time of the incidents, according to York Regional Police.

Police say a victim came forward last month alleging a number of sexual assaults by their coach between 2015 and 2024, beginning when they were under 16 years old.

They say Garth Morris was arrested on Thursday and is facing a number of charges, including invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age, sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age, sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Police say Morris coached a number of sports, including tennis, volleyball and basketball, in Markham.

“Investigators do believe there may be additional victims which is why they’ve elected to release his photo and appeal for victims to come forward,” Const. Kevin Nebrija told Global News in an email.

“We won’t be releasing the names of the clubs in order to protect the identity of victims as well as youths involved with the clubs. We are appealing for victims to come forward whether they had any interactions with Garth Morris while with any clubs or during any private coaching.”

A release from police says that “a sexual assault includes any non-consensual contact of a sexual nature” and notes that there is no statute of limitations for sexual offences.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the special victims unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.