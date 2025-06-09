Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto-area youth sports coach facing sexual assault charges

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 9, 2025 11:42 am
1 min read
Garth Morris.
Garth Morris. York Regional Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 58-year-old man who coached youth sports in Markham, Ont., is facing sexual assault charges involving a person who was a youth at the time of the incidents, according to York Regional Police.

Police say a victim came forward last month alleging a number of sexual assaults by their coach between 2015 and 2024, beginning when they were under 16 years old.

They say Garth Morris was arrested on Thursday and is facing a number of charges, including invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age, sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age, sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say Morris coached a number of sports, including tennis, volleyball and basketball, in Markham.

“Investigators do believe there may be additional victims which is why they’ve elected to release his photo and appeal for victims to come forward,” Const. Kevin Nebrija told Global News in an email.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“We won’t be releasing the names of the clubs in order to protect the identity of victims as well as youths involved with the clubs. We are appealing for victims to come forward whether they had any interactions with Garth Morris while with any clubs or during any private coaching.”

A release from police says that “a sexual assault includes any non-consensual contact of a sexual nature” and notes that there is no statute of limitations for sexual offences.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the special victims unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7071 or  Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices