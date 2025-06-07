Menu

Sports

Spencer Carbery named winner of NHL’s Jack Adams Award

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2025 6:23 pm
1 min read
FILE - Washington Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery, center, in action during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Friday, March 7, 2025, in Washington. View image in full screen
FILE - Washington Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery, center, in action during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Friday, March 7, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Nick Wass, File
Spencer Carbery of the Washington Capitals captured the Jack Adams Award on Saturday as the NHL’s top coach.

Carbery was the runaway winner with 81 first-place votes and 464 points as selected by the NHL Broadcasters’ Association. Scott Arniel of the Winnipeg Jets was second with 249 points while Martin St. Louis of the Montreal Canadiens was third with 66 points.

RAW: Winnipeg Jets Scott Arniel Interview – May 15
Carbery becomes the fourth Washington coach to claim the award but the first individual to claim coach-of-the-year honours at the ECHL, AHL and NHL levels.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Carbery led Washington (51-22-9, 111 points) to second in the NHLs overall standings and the top seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time since 2016-17.

Arniel guided Winnipeg (56-22-4, 116 points) to top spot in the overall standings in his first season behind the bench. That earned the Jets the first Presidents’ Trophy in their history.

Under St. Louis, Montreal (40-31-11, 91 points) earned its first post-season berth since 2020-21 and best overall record since 2018-19.

Click to play video: 'Montreal Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis’ contract extended'
Montreal Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis’ contract extended

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

