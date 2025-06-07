Spencer Carbery named winner of NHL’s Jack Adams Award

Send this page to someone via email

Spencer Carbery of the Washington Capitals captured the Jack Adams Award on Saturday as the NHL’s top coach.

Carbery was the runaway winner with 81 first-place votes and 464 points as selected by the NHL Broadcasters’ Association. Scott Arniel of the Winnipeg Jets was second with 249 points while Martin St. Louis of the Montreal Canadiens was third with 66 points.

Carbery becomes the fourth Washington coach to claim the award but the first individual to claim coach-of-the-year honours at the ECHL, AHL and NHL levels.

Carbery led Washington (51-22-9, 111 points) to second in the NHLs overall standings and the top seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time since 2016-17.

Arniel guided Winnipeg (56-22-4, 116 points) to top spot in the overall standings in his first season behind the bench. That earned the Jets the first Presidents’ Trophy in their history.

Under St. Louis, Montreal (40-31-11, 91 points) earned its first post-season berth since 2020-21 and best overall record since 2018-19.