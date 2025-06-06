What is covered under wildfire home insurance?

Send this page to someone via email

Insurance is top of mind for some 15,000 wildfire evacuees while they keep a close eye on the fire situation.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance says it includes evacuation coverage on all home insurance policies. This coverage helps with living expenses — including hotel accommodations, food, and gas.

As well, home or business policies will help repair damage to your buildings caused by a wildfire.

Insurance company Wawanesa deployed its mobile response unit (MRU) to the evacuee reception centre in Prince Albert.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The team will provide support by helping members open claims, answering questions, and distributing care kits.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) also deployed its virtual community assistance mobile pavilion, helping people sort out what coverage they might have.

Anne Marie Thomas, IBC director of consumer and industry relations, says most insurance companies have 24 hour help lines.

Story continues below advertisement

But if people don’t know what to do they also help.

“Sometimes they don’t even know what questions to ask, so we can help them through that process,” said Thomas.

The IBC says all standard home insurance covers additional living expenses and damage by fire.

As for starting the claims process, the IBC says to call your insurance company as soon as possible, keep all receipts and take pictures of any damage.

“Only when it is safe to do so, only when you’re allowed back in your home, you can start to document the damage,” said Thomas.

Saskatchewan insurance companies along with the IBC say they are here to help support people during this difficult time.