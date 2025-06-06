Menu

Health

B.C. targets 3 U.S. states with advertising blitz to recruit doctors, nurses

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 6, 2025 4:34 pm
2 min read
B.C. targets U.S. states in health care recruitment campaign
B.C. has officially launched its health care worker recruitment campaign south of the border. U.S. doctors and nurses are now seeing targeted ads. Keith Baldrey reports on how successful the campaign has been since it launched last month.
The British Columbia government has begun an advertising blitz in three U.S. states in an effort to recruit American doctors and nurses to the province.

The six-week campaign involves print, video, digital, social media and audio elements and began in Washington, Oregon and parts of California on Monday.

The province is targeting billboards, transit shelters, ride-share screens and businesses within a 16-kilometre radius of a health care facility, and medical trade publications. Together, it hopes to reach 80 per cent of heatlh-care workers in its target areas.

Click to play video: 'B.C. hopes to attract U.S. doctors'
B.C. hopes to attract U.S. doctors

͞”Our message to U.S. doctors, nurses and allied health workers is strong and clear: there has never been a better time to come to British Columbia, and for Canadian health professionals currently living and working in the U.S., now is the time to come home,” Health Minister Josie Osborne said.

“With the chaos and uncertainty happening in the U.S., we are seizing the opportunity to attract the talent we need to join and strengthen our public, universal health care system in British Columbia.”

The move comes as the province works with the regulatory colleges for doctors and nurses to streamline U.S. credential recognition.

B.C. hires 113 U.S. trained nurses
In April, the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives made changes that will allow a U.S. nurse to register in a few days rather than a few months. The provincial College of Physicians and Surgeons is currently working on bylaw changes that would allow doctors to practice in B.C. without needing to take further licensing exams.

The Ministry says since announcing that plan in March, 704 doctors and 525 nurses have reached out with interest in moving to B.C.

The province said last month it had already hired 113 U.S. nurses.

The ministry said Friday the work also includes “tailored support and guidance” for U.S. healthcare workers trying to navigate the application and immigration process.

