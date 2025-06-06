Manitoba wildfires taking a toll on province’s wildlife, experts say

Send this page to someone via email

The wildfires across Manitoba are having both an immediate and long-term impact on wildlife, experts say.

At Wildlife Haven in Ile des Chenes, Man., they’re seeing an influx of species of birds they wouldn’t normally see this time of year, including the common nighthawk, an already endangered species.

“Typically we don’t see them at all this time of year,” Wildlife Haven’s rehab manager Carter Phillips told Global News.

“So the fact that we have two in care, two that just came in, and four more potentially on the way is raising some alarm bells.”

Phillips says it’s likely due to the nighthawks, along with other species of birds and wildlife, being pushed out of their natural habitat due to the ongoing wildfires.

“They’re seeking refuge elsewhere,” he said. “And as they’re coming more towards the city and more towards urbanization, the more likelihood there is for them to come in contact with more window collision, car collisions, and typically more human-caused issues.”

Some animals, he says, have also shown injuries from the wildfire.

“We had a purple martin come in the other day, unfortunately all the feathers were fully singed,” Phillips said. “So that’s kind of the tell-tale sign that yes, the wildfires are impacting this patient.”

Zoe Nakata, the executive director of Wildlife Haven, says the impact is even more critical this time of year.

“Especially this time of year, when a lot of animals are nesting, they’re taking care of their babies,” Nakata said. “So what we’re seeing here at our veterinary hospital are a lot animals that have been displaced, and sadly a lot of those animals are either threatened or endangered or their population is in decline.”

Nakata says the wildfires have also caused a 50-per cent increase in calls to the facility, which has about 225 animals in care currently.

She says we’re only in the early stages of seeing the impacts on wildlife.

“It’s really sad to think about the long term impacts with all this destruction,” Nakat said.

“I can’t help but think about nestlings – So all these babies that were in their dens, in their nests, where the parents were not able to get them out. I’m wondering what are we going to see in terms of population levels in the coming years.”

Black Bear Rescue Manitoba has also witnessed the devastation wildfires can have on wildlife this spring.

“The trouble is there will be thousands of animals who will be perishing in this fires,” Black Bear Rescue Manitoba owner Judy Steans said.

Last month, the rescue took in a young black bear cub injured in the Lac du Bonnet, Man., wildfire. Someone who was helping fight the fires spotted the cub in distress.

“She came in with all four paws badly burned. She had burns on her nose and her lip and the top of her back — the fur was singed off,” Stearns said.

“The big problem, though, was her lungs and her respiratory system was affected by the smoke.”

Unfortunately, the cub — which the rescue named Sayen — succumbed to her injuries.

Stearns says even the wildlife that survive will be greatly impacted by fires.

“It destroys their habitat, destroys their food sources, (and) their den areas,” she said. “For example, bears have the same dens they use repeatedly, so those will be gone.

“It also destroys berries, insects, roots, vegetation — it will be all gone. And then it displaces animals, and bears will be pushed into other bear territory, and then that creates competition for food in that new area.”