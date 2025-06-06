Car drives into Pacific Coliseum doors during Cirque du Soleil show

Send this page to someone via email

No one was injured but it was a startling scene for hundreds of people attending a Cirque du Soleil show at the Pacific Coliseum on Thursday night.

Vancouver police say that just after 8 p.m., a car was driven into the front doors of the arena, sending glass and debris flying.

The fast-moving car crashed into the Coliseum lobby at the start of the intermission for the show but police said that thanks to a concrete pillar in the way, the car didn’t make it beyond the doors.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said in a post on X that he was incredibly grateful no one was hurt and thanked the police for quickly arresting a suspect.

A 30-year-old man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to the hospital, police said.

One witness told Global News the incident sounded like a big explosion.

“I thought it was part of the show and then I looked down and there was a small piece of the car right beside me,” Mike Roberts said.

“(I) got out of my seat … and saw the car sitting in the window.”