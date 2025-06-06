Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Car drives into Pacific Coliseum doors during Cirque du Soleil show

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 6, 2025 10:53 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Man arrested after car driven into Pacific Coliseum'
Man arrested after car driven into Pacific Coliseum
It was a scary scene for people attending a Cirque du Soleil show on Thursday night when a car drove into the doors of the Pacific Coliseum. Luckily no one was injured.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

No one was injured but it was a startling scene for hundreds of people attending a Cirque du Soleil show at the Pacific Coliseum on Thursday night.

Vancouver police say that just after 8 p.m., a car was driven into the front doors of the arena, sending glass and debris flying.

The fast-moving car crashed into the Coliseum lobby at the start of the intermission for the show but police said that thanks to a concrete pillar in the way, the car didn’t make it beyond the doors.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said in a post on X that he was incredibly grateful no one was hurt and thanked the police for quickly arresting a suspect.

A 30-year-old man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to the hospital, police said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

One witness told Global News the incident sounded like a big explosion.

“I thought it was part of the show and then I looked down and there was a small piece of the car right beside me,” Mike Roberts said.

“(I) got out of my seat … and saw the car sitting in the window.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices