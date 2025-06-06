Regina police investigate reports of rampant vandalism in Wascana Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Not once but twice this week has the finish tower on Pine Island in Wascana Centre being the victim of vandalism.

On Saturday night, multiple windows and panes of glass were smashed at the facility, leaving major damage.

Volunteers from the Canoe and Rowing Club were quick to clean the mess and replace the broken panels, but just days later, the building was hit again.

Several more windows have been forcefully destroyed with nearby rocks and debris being used to cause the damage.

The vandalism doesn’t stop there, with bolted-down start towers also being pushed into the lake near the marina.

Regina Police Service says reports from the Wascana Racing Canoe Club are under investigation, and noted there will be an increased police presence in the park in the coming days working alongside the Wascana Centre Community Safety Officers and PCC.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to contact Regina police.