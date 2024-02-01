Rink on Wascana closes for the season due to ice melt in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

The Rink on Wascana is closed for the rest of the season due to melting ice surface and potential public safety risks.

The Provincial Capital Commission (PPC) announced the closure of the rink and also the warming facility on Thursday, adding that work was underway to remove the boards.

“We are disappointed to close the rink but remain committed to providing a safe and enjoyable Frost experience,” said Jenna Schroeder, executive director of the PPC in a release.

“I encourage everyone to visit the Wascana hub this weekend to enjoy the beauty of Wascana Centre and the fun, free activities we have planned.”

The release stated the closure of Rink on Wascana will not affect activities at the Wascana Centre Hub for Frost Regina which includes laser tag, horse and wagon rides.

PCC said that for updates on the Wascana Centre’s other winter activities, visit wascana.ca.