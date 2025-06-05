SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Calendar

Calendar

Fire

RCMP take steps to combat thieves targeting Alberta’s evacuated communities

By Sarah Komadina Global News
Posted June 5, 2025 7:50 pm
1 min read
Looting concerns during Alberta wildfire evacuation orders
During wildfire evacuation orders, empty Alberta communities can be an opportunity for thieves. Yellowhead County was recently hit when water pumping equipment was stolen. As Sarah Komadina explains, RCMP not only patrol the ground but also the air to prevent theft.
First, Yellowhead County Mayor Wade Williams was worried the hamlet of Peers, Alta., would go up in flames, and then he was alarmed to learn someone had stolen fire equipment.

“It is ridiculous and blows my mind that someone would come here and steal equipment that was laid out to save lives and homes,” Williams said.

Williams said the thief targeted water pumps.

“For anyone who would loot in an evacuated area, we need stiffer penalties.”

The province of Alberta said it is aware of this situation, and notes that it wasn’t aware of any other incidents.

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In a statement to Global News, the Alberta government said, “The alleged theft of fire equipment is utterly unacceptable and profoundly alarming, as it directly jeopardizes public safety during a vital period for Albertans while they’re in crisis and places fire personnel in grave unnecessary danger.”

In May, RCMP arrested a man for tampering with sprinklers while the Redwater area was evacuated. Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said to combat this, police officers patrol empty areas 24/7.

They have also started using drones.

“This year, we are finding it extremely helpful and successful, when you have an evacuated area and have (this) asset,” Savinkoff said.

“You can cover off a lot of area. It’s very easy to see suspicious behaviour with those drones.”

Savinkoff said many of the thieves who target these areas are repeat offenders.

“They’re potentially finding ways in or not everybody evacuates, so it becomes an issue of managing the people that chose to remain in the community.”

As there are more evacuation order issues, Savinkoff stresses Mounties will continue to patrol these areas with both uniform and non-uniform officers.

