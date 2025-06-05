Bichette homers as Blue Jays dump Phillies 9-1

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Bo Bichette hit a two-run homer and Chris Bassitt threw seven strong innings as the Toronto Blue Jays dumped the Philadelphia Phillies 9-1 on Thursday afternoon at Rogers Centre.

Myles Straw and Tyler Heineman drove in three runs apiece for the Blue Jays (33-29), who took the rubber game of the three-game series. Toronto has won eight of its last 10 games.

Bassitt (6-3) allowed five hits, two walks and one earned run. He had six strikeouts.

Toronto put up four runs on Philadelphia starter Jesus Luzardo (5-2) in the second inning. Straw and Heineman hit RBI doubles before Bichette hit his eighth homer of the season.

Story continues below advertisement

Straw and Heineman were at it again in Toronto’s four-run third with both players hitting two-run singles.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Alejandro Kirk had three hits for the Blue Jays, who have won nine of their last 10 home games. Toronto outhit Philadelphia 14-5.

The Phillies (37-25), who have dropped five of six overall, scratched out a run on Bassitt in the sixth inning. Relievers Mason Fluharty and Erik Swanson each worked a scoreless inning for Toronto.

Announced attendance was 33,728 and the game took two hours 23 minutes to play.

VLAD STREAK

Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had his career-high on-base streak end at 34 games. He was 0 for 5 on the day.

It was the longest on-base streak by a Blue Jay since Edwin Encarnacion’s franchise-best 44-gamer in 2015.

SANCHEZ CLEARS

Catcher Ali Sanchez cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Triple-A Buffalo, the Blue Jays said before the game.

Sanchez was designated for assignment on Tuesday. He appeared in five games for Toronto this season.

COMING UP

The Blue Jays will kick off a nine-game road trip Friday against the Minnesota Twins.

Story continues below advertisement

Right-hander Bailey Ober (4-1, 3.48) will start for Minnesota in the opener of the three-game series. The Blue Jays did not immediately name their starter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2025.