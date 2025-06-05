Winnipeg family speaks out over complications related to diabetes medication

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg family is speaking out after they say their grandmother’s CT scan involving medical contrast dye went horribly wrong.

The family tells Global News their 78-year-old grandmother, Kathy Boychuk, was not informed to stop taking her diabetes medication before the procedure, and as a result has been left with severe kidney damage.

“(It’s) hell, plain and simple,” Boychuk told Global News over a video call from her hospital bed. “I am in so much pain, you cannot believe it. I went through hell and back and that should have not happened.”

Boychuk went in for a CT scan on her abdomen at Grace Hospital on May 25. She returned home, but days later was rushed to the Health Sciences Centre (HSC). They say the doctors told them her kidneys were shutting down.

View image in full screen Burmachuk says his grandmother was planting flowers in her garden after her CT scan and days later was in hospital on life support. Courtesy / Joshua Burmachuk

“From May 25 — when the procedure was — and within a five-day span, she was in the hospital on critical life support,” Boychuk’s grandson, Joshua Burmachuk, said.

“It broke my heart, seeing her there (in hospital). I didn’t even want to leave the hospital, it broke my heart.”

Burmachuk says numerous family members gathered at HSC, and the doctor there told them their grandmother’s medical reaction was due to a combination of her diabetes medication, metformin, and medical red contrast dye, an agent used to improve the diagnostic value of imaging exams.

Burmachuk and Boychuk allege the doctors at Grace Hospital never informed her to stop taking metformin prior to the procedure.

“They are supposed to notify her that she’s supposed to stop taking it, 48 hours before and then 48 hours after the procedure,” Burmachuk says. “And she went and filled out the paper for them, letting them know which medication she was taking, and they just never followed up on it and they just proceeded with everything.”

View image in full screen Joshua Burmachuk and his grandmother, Kathy Boychuk. Courtesy / Joshua Burmachuk

A letter to Boychuk from Shared Health that was shown to Global News states, “medications may be taken with a few sips of water. Consult with your physician if you are diabetic or if medication is to be taken with food.”

Burmachuk says they didn’t consult with their physician in advance, but feel the letter lacked clarity. He also says the hospital was provided with a list of Boychuk’s medications and was aware of her medical history.

In an emailed statement to Global News, a spokesperson for Shared Health says they are sorry to hear about the Boychuk’s experience, and urges Boychuk or her family to contact their patient relations office to discuss their concerns.

“While we can’t speak to specific patient cases, for those with normal or mildly reduced kidney function, metformin and IV contrast are generally safe,” the statement read.

“Decisions about using contrast in patients with kidney issues are made carefully by doctors and radiologists which is why our letter indicates that those with Diabetes should consult with their physician prior to their test.”

The family says Boychuk now has a long road to recovery ahead.

“She’s doing a bit better, but still, she’s in rough shape,” Burmachuk said. “She doesn’t deserve this.”

The family says they want to share their story publicly, to ensure the same doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“It’s absolutely horrible and nobody needs to go through this,” Boychuk said.

“I don’t want to see this happen to another person.”