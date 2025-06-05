Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Search group warns against fake fundraiser exploiting two children missing in N.S.

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 5, 2025 11:45 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'N.S. community holds candlelight vigil for missing siblings as search continues'
N.S. community holds candlelight vigil for missing siblings as search continues
N.S. community holds candlelight vigil for missing siblings as search continues
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Halifax Search and Rescue is warning against fraudsters impersonating their group who claim they’ll use donated cash to search for two missing children.

Paul Service, director of the volunteer organization, says a GoFundMe campaign attempted to raise $100,000 to fund a drone to search for four-year-old Jack Sullivan and six-year-old Lilly Sullivan.

A large-scale search was launched for the two children after they disappeared on May 2 in Lansdowne Station, N.S., and there have been two, smaller efforts since then involving volunteer searchers.

Click to play video: 'Missing N.S. children: RCMP narrow down timeline of disappearance'
Missing N.S. children: RCMP narrow down timeline of disappearance
Trending Now

The non-profit group says it doesn’t normally request donations through GoFundMe and doesn’t base its campaigns on particular searches.

Story continues below advertisement

Service says a representative from GoFundMe contacted him to say it was taking down the site and investigating after the campaign was reported on CBC.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He says that it is disheartening for his group to have to cope with scams, as it may discourage the public from donating to his group’s legitimate fundraising efforts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices