Search group warns against fake fundraiser exploiting two children missing in N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Search and Rescue is warning against fraudsters impersonating their group who claim they’ll use donated cash to search for two missing children.

Paul Service, director of the volunteer organization, says a GoFundMe campaign attempted to raise $100,000 to fund a drone to search for four-year-old Jack Sullivan and six-year-old Lilly Sullivan.

A large-scale search was launched for the two children after they disappeared on May 2 in Lansdowne Station, N.S., and there have been two, smaller efforts since then involving volunteer searchers.

1:56 Missing N.S. children: RCMP narrow down timeline of disappearance

The non-profit group says it doesn’t normally request donations through GoFundMe and doesn’t base its campaigns on particular searches.

Story continues below advertisement

Service says a representative from GoFundMe contacted him to say it was taking down the site and investigating after the campaign was reported on CBC.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He says that it is disheartening for his group to have to cope with scams, as it may discourage the public from donating to his group’s legitimate fundraising efforts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2025.