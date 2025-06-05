SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Montreal hopes to repair damaged reputation during Grand Prix weekend

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 5, 2025 8:07 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal facing questions after Grand Prix patio-goers kicked off over bylaw infractions'
Montreal facing questions after Grand Prix patio-goers kicked off over bylaw infractions
RELATED: Montreal facing questions after Grand Prix patio-goers kicked off over bylaw infractions – Jun 10, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Montreal is hoping to redeem itself during the upcoming Grand Prix weekend after last year’s event became a source of embarrassment.

The city says it’s taking steps to improve access to the Formula 1 site on a man-made island and to reduce congestion during the event, which begins June 13.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Montreal fire department also says it’s working with restaurant owners to ensure they’re ready for the influx of tourists.

Fire inspectors caused an uproar last year when they abruptly ordered some restaurants to close their patios on one of the busiest evenings of the year.

Trending Now

The 2024 Grand Prix weekend was also marred by flooding at the race site, traffic headaches and miscommunication.

City officials are concerned this year about the possible impact of a transit strike that will affect bus and metro service before and after the event.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices