Marc Garneau, former astronaut and federal cabinet minister, dead at 76

Send this page to someone via email

Marc Garneau, who served as a federal cabinet minister after becoming the first Canadian astronaut to go to space, has died at the age of 76.

His former chief of staff Marc Roy said he was “saddened beyond words” to share the “gut wrenching news” in a post that included a statement from Garneau’s wife confirming his death.

“It is with deep sadness that I share the news of my husband Marc Garneau’s passing,” the statement from Pam Garneau says.

“Marc faced his final days with the same strength, clarity and grace that defined his life. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family. We wish to express our heartfelt thanks for the outpouring of support, concern and kind words received over the past few days.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Pam Garneau also thanked the medical team that cared for her husband during his “short illness” and asked for privacy as the family grieves their “profound loss.”

Story continues below advertisement

The House of Commons on Wednesday evening held a moment of silence after Mark Gerretsen, the government whip, confirmed Garneau’s passing.

Garneau flew on three NASA Space Shuttle missions and first entered space in 1984.

He was president of the Canadian Space Agency from 2001 to 2005 before entering federal politics. He first won a seat in the House of Commons in the 2008 election, running for the Liberals.

He served in former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet as minister of transport and then as foreign affairs minister.

Garneau was shuffled out of cabinet following the 2021 election and later retired from politics in 2023.

More to come…