Politics

Marc Garneau, former astronaut and federal cabinet minister, dead at 76

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted June 4, 2025 6:37 pm
1 min read
FILE - Liberal MP Marc Garneau answers a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
FILE - Liberal MP Marc Garneau answers a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp
Marc Garneau, who served as a federal cabinet minister after becoming the first Canadian astronaut to go to space, has died at the age of 76.

His former chief of staff Marc Roy said he was “saddened beyond words” to share the “gut wrenching news” in a post that included a statement from Garneau’s wife confirming his death.

“It is with deep sadness that I share the news of my husband Marc Garneau’s passing,” the statement from Pam Garneau says.

“Marc faced his final days with the same strength, clarity and grace that defined his life. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family. We wish to express our heartfelt thanks for the outpouring of support, concern and kind words received over the past few days.”

Pam Garneau also thanked the medical team that cared for her husband during his “short illness” and asked for privacy as the family grieves their “profound loss.”

The House of Commons on Wednesday evening held a moment of silence after Mark Gerretsen, the government whip, confirmed Garneau’s passing.

Garneau flew on three NASA Space Shuttle missions and first entered space in 1984.

He was president of the Canadian Space Agency from 2001 to 2005 before entering federal politics. He first won a seat in the House of Commons in the 2008 election, running for the Liberals.

He served in former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet as minister of transport and then as foreign affairs minister.

Garneau was shuffled out of cabinet following the 2021 election and later retired from politics in 2023.

More to come…

