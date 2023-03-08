Menu

Headline link
Politics

Marc Garneau, former Liberal cabinet minister, expected to resign as MP: reports

By Katie Dangerfield Global News
Posted March 8, 2023 11:36 am
Minister of Transport Marc Garneau responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
Minister of Transport Marc Garneau responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Former Liberal cabinet minister Marc Garneau is set to resign from his role as an MP, according to media reports.

The Globe and Mail and the National Post reported on Wednesday that the former astronaut announced his resignation to Prime Minster Justin Trudeau earlier this week and was expected to break the news to the Liberal caucus meeting Wednesday.

He did not directly confirm the news himself when asked about the reports on the way to caucus Wednesday morning.

Garneau served as Canada’s minister of foreign affairs from January to October 2021. Before that, he was also the minister of transport for five years in the Trudeau government.

He is the current MP for the Montreal-area riding of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce—Westmount.

Garneau was one of the first six Canadian astronauts and became the first Canadian to fly to space in 1984.

He also led the Canadian Space Agency from 2001 to 2005 before entering politics.

— with files from The Canadian Press

More to come.

