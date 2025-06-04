Father of child killed in Horseshoe Bay crash spreads love in letter ‘from his son’

Send this page to someone via email

The grieving father of a young boy killed in Horseshoe Bay last week is calling for compassion and love to be spread in the community.

Leonardo Machado, four, was struck at a bus stop in Horseshoe Bay when he, his mother and a family friend were returning from a day trip to Bowen Island.

The collision happened around 3:30 p.m. on May 28, at the bus stop just outside the BC Ferries foot passenger ticket booth. Witnesses say a TransLink bus jumped the curb, striking several people.

Leonardo was the only child of his mother, Silvana de Oliveira Schramm and father, Clineu Machado.

In an update posted to GoFundMe on Tuesday, Machado said that de Oliveira Schramm remains in stable condition and has undergone surgery on Wednesday.

However, it is a dangerous surgery, he wrote, so his wife will need more blood as they work to stabilize her pelvis and determine whether she needs to undergo skin grafts.

Machado also wanted to share a message through his son’s eyes.

“Since I was born my parents always use buses to go everywhere in this city with my stroller along and I started falling in love with buses and Skytrains,” Machado wrote.

“Every time a bus was coming or a Skytrain was showing close my father tells me: ‘Look Leo … look the bus … the bus … and I laugh and laugh because I just love them so much.”

Machado said his son loved going to wait at the bus stop and watch the buses going by.

He said his son loved Paw Patrol, Mickey Mouse and Cocomelon.

“You must be sad and I’m too, when you heard about the Horseshoe Bay accident and on(e) of my best friends, the bus, separate me from my best friend in life, yes … my Mom,” Machado wrote.

“We were inseparable and went everyday out to enjoy Vancouver.”

Machado added that buses are meant to connect people, not separate them, so he wants the community’s help to spread love and compassion.

“First, in order to help relieve some of the pain, if you can bring a flower to my friends that drove me around this beautiful city for almost 5 years!” he wrote.

“Ask their names and how they are doing ! Buy them a coffee if you can because they are my heroes !

“My friends who drove me throughout the city are devastated and impacted by what happened with me, and I want to thank them for all the enjoyment they provided me, and help to bring back love and confidence into their hands and that they continue driving all of us safely and comfortably and lovely!”

Machado said he knows his wife will miss their son deeply and if people wanted to bring flowers to the “heroes” at Vancouver General Hospital and keep her in their prayers, that would go a long way.

“I hope I never have to use 1 cent that has been donated here for my mom and she gets better and happy as she always was everyday before,” Machado wrote in the GoFundMe.

“This is what I want more than anything and for my father. He has suffered too much loss in his life.”

Machado wrote that his son would like to make bus stops better with more shelter and maybe build a small memorial at Horseshoe Bay that will bring some happiness and joy to that place.

He added that more than anything, he wants his wife to get better.

“I would like you to visualize my Mom healthy, happy and walking again. And as you picture this image, you really believe this is going to happen and this makes you happy as well.”