Alaska Highway cut near Fort Nelson as B.C. fire season ramps up

By Brenna Owen The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2025 8:33 pm
1 min read
A rare look at B.C.’s worst wildfire season
A rare behind the scenes look at the power of wildfires is shown in a new docu-series.
Fire season is ramping up in British Columbia as the province’s wildfire service warns of hot, dry and windy conditions in the forecast.

The service’s latest bulletin says the combination of factors is likely to intensify fire behaviour this week, especially in areas experiencing prolonged drought.

It says that includes the northeastern corner of the province, where most of the active and out-of-control blazes in B.C. are currently located.

The service has added a second blaze in northern B.C. to its list of so-called wildfires of note, saying the Summit Lake fire has forced the closure of a stretch of Highway 97, also known as the Alaska Highway, west of Fort Nelson.

The wildfire service says human activity is the suspected cause of the 21-square-kilometre blaze that was discovered last Wednesday.

It’s one of 70 wildfires active across the province, with just over half classified as burning out of control.

The service says drought conditions, dry weather and strong winds led to “significant” growth of the Summit Lake fire overnight Sunday into Monday.

It says the blaze has been displaying “aggressive fire behaviour” as it grows southeast towards the highway, which is closed between Steamboat and Toad River.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

