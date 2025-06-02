Menu

Crime

Assault charges laid in attack on Langley woman

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted June 2, 2025 8:41 pm
1 min read
Suspect arrested in Langley stranger attack
A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a woman was hurt in a stranger attack Sunday morning. Catherine Urquhart reports.
A B.C. man has been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm, after a woman was attacked in Langley.

It happened in the 20100 block of Fraser Highway at about 6:17 a.m. Sunday.

“Our officers immediately responded to the area and located a victim who was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local area hospital,” Langley RCMP Sgt. Zynal Sharoom told Global News.

The suspect, 34-year-old Hugh Mason, is well known to police and has a long list of court appearances for assault and breach.

B.C.’s public safety critic says this is just the latest example of a system that desperately needs fixing.

“If we really want to make an impact on justice and ending catch and release, then they have to do the proper funding of our system here, and it goes beyond giving police the tools they need and looking deeper into the justice system,” said Elenore Sturko.

Anyone who witnessed the assault on Sunday or who has video is urged to contact Langley RCMP.

Mason remains in custody and is due to make a court appearance Wednesday.

