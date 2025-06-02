Assault charges laid in attack on Langley woman

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. man has been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm, after a woman was attacked in Langley.

It happened in the 20100 block of Fraser Highway at about 6:17 a.m. Sunday.

“Our officers immediately responded to the area and located a victim who was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local area hospital,” Langley RCMP Sgt. Zynal Sharoom told Global News.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The suspect, 34-year-old Hugh Mason, is well known to police and has a long list of court appearances for assault and breach.

B.C.’s public safety critic says this is just the latest example of a system that desperately needs fixing.

“If we really want to make an impact on justice and ending catch and release, then they have to do the proper funding of our system here, and it goes beyond giving police the tools they need and looking deeper into the justice system,” said Elenore Sturko.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who witnessed the assault on Sunday or who has video is urged to contact Langley RCMP.

Mason remains in custody and is due to make a court appearance Wednesday.