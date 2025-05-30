SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Trump says he’s doubling steel tariffs to 50%, set to begin next week

By Kelly Geraldine Malone The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2025 6:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Tariffs hit centre of Canada’s steel industry'
Tariffs hit centre of Canada’s steel industry
RELATED: Tariffs hit centre of Canada’s steel industry – Mar 13, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Frida that he will double the tariffs on steel imports to 50 per cent.

“We are going to bring it from 25 per cent to 50 per cent the tariffs on steel into the United States of America which will even further secure the steel industry in the United States,” Trump told steelworkers during a rally in Pittsburgh.

“Nobody is going to get around that.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A post on social media from the White House said the boosted duties would go into place next week.

In March Trump put 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to the United States. The president has said his sweeping tariffs will bring manufacturing back to the United States.

As the duties have increased with Trump’s tariffs, the government’s producer price index found the price of steel products has increased roughly 16 per cent.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Trump on Friday said he was thinking about a 40 per cent tariff, but said “the group” wanted it to be 50 per cent.

Trump announced the increased tariffs during a rally to celebrate a deal between Japan-based Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel. Trump said U.S. Steel will stay an American company but few details of the deal have been made public.

Nippon Steel issued a statement approving of the proposed “partnership.” It’s not clear if a deal has been finalized.

—With files from The Associated Press

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices