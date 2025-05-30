Diddy trial: Ex-employee ‘Mia’ alleges she was sexually assaulted by rapper

Send this page to someone via email

NOTE: The following article contains disturbing details and video footage. Please read at your own discretion.

A woman identified only as the pseudonym “Mia,” a former assistant of Sean “Diddy” Combs, continued her testimony Friday at his sex trafficking and racketeering trial.

Mia said that she threw her phone across the room in terror and ran outside when she saw the hip-hop mogul calling her days after his longtime ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, sued him two years ago.

“It was just so triggering to see that,” the former assistant said. She was the second of three women expected to testify at the federal trial in Manhattan that they were sexually abused by Combs.

Ventura’s lawsuit, which alleged years of sexual abuse, was settled within a day for $20 million.

0:59 Diddy’s ex-assistant Capricorn Clark says rapper kidnapped her during plot to kill Kid Cudi

Mia said, at first, she was elated to hear from D-Roc, one of Combs’ former bodyguards, when he reached out to her days after Ventura’s lawsuit — until she realized he was at the Bad Boy Records founder’s home and trying to reconnect her with her former boss.

“Puff wanted D-Roc to get to me and make sure I wasn’t a threat,” Mia told jurors.

Then, she said, she felt “terrified, threatened, scared, nervous.” Mia said she “wanted to play dumb” and needed a game plan to protect herself.

“I didn’t want my life to be in danger,” Mia said.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of an indictment accusing him of a pattern of abuse toward Ventura and others.

Day 13

Mia testified that Combs told her to go to South Africa with Ventura in October 2015 while she was shooting a movie.

While Mia and Ventura were in South Africa, Combs’ then-girlfriend found out he was cheating on her when she saw a video of him with another woman, Mia said.

“She was devastated. They were on the phone, and then at one point, she didn’t want to speak with him so she stopped answering his calls,” she told the court.

The jury was shown a series of text messages between Mia and Combs’ chief of staff Kristina Khorram about Combs demanding to speak to Mia so he could get to Ventura.

Khorram texted and called Mia while she was asleep and she eventually answered the chief of staff after she spoke to Combs on the phone.

“He doesn’t sound in the right mind at the moment. Any reasoning should be in the a.m. your time,” Mia wrote in a message to Khorram.

Mia said that when she spoke to Combs prior to sending the message, Combs was “irate, forgetting what he was talking about, slurring quite a bit, saying irrational things.”

She said that Combs was “threatening my job, threatened to kill me, lots of threats, telling me he was on the phone with HR even though I knew that wasn’t true.”

The jury was also shown a message between Combs and Mia from a few days later.

“If you dont call me now f— it all. And imma tell everything. And dont ever speak me again. You have 2 min. F— her. Call my [house] now or never speak to me again. F— abc and all lawyers. Let’s go to war,” Combs wrote in the message.

Mia said that Combs was threatening to tell Ventura about the sexual assaults she testified about on May 29 but would frame it “as though it was my fault or that I was, or that I had a part in it.”

She said that Combs mentioned ABC because they had recently purchased the rights to a comedy show she had written, calling it “the most exciting thing that’s ever happened in my life, and he’s threatening to take that away.”

Mia responded to Combs and told him that Ventura was busy but he sent her a series of more than 10 text messages, telling her to call him before writing, “I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s best that we no longer have any dealings.”

“It didn’t it matter what I wanted or what anyone else wanted, it matters what he wants and he was in charge,” Mia said.

Mia told the court that she tried to “run away” from her job working for Combs before she eventually left in 2017. She said that she felt that Combs would make sure she was unable to get different employment elsewhere.

“He would’ve made sure of it,” Mia added. “He would destroy my reputation. I was scared of him.”

She said that later in 2016, she had a meeting with Brian Offutt, the chief operating officer of Combs Enterprises.

“Out of the blue, he just said ‘I hate to tell you this, but I talked to Mr. Combs and he no longer wants to be involved with film, so he basically wants to end Revolt Films,'” Mia testified.

She said she was shocked by the decision and felt “betrayed” that Combs didn’t tell her himself.

Mia recounts being kicked off a yacht for counting money too slowly

Mia spoke about an experience she had on a yacht with Combs, Kim Porter and his family in St. Barts for New Year’s Eve in 2010 going into 2011.

She said that Combs told her to get off the boat because she was counting the money in his safe too slowly.

“He told me, ‘You better learn to walk on water like Jesus, b—h. Get the f— out of here,” Mia said.

After that, she hid on the boat away from Combs before a crew member took her to shore.

Once she reached the shore, a yacht crew member radioed the person she was with to say Combs wanted her back on the boat. Mia said she didn’t want to but needed to obey “Puff’s orders.”

She said that Combs then forced her to go with him on a jet to Las Vegas and although she didn’t want to go, she said she went with him otherwise she’d be fired.

Combs’ ex-assistant says she hasn’t been able to work since quitting

After she left Bad Boy Entertainment, Mia said, she received $250,000 of a $400,000 settlement to reimburse her for promised bonuses that were never paid and for unpaid overtime. But she said she never told her lawyers about the sexual abuse.

She said she hasn’t been able to work since leaving the job because she suffers “from severe complex PTSD” after her employment with Combs.

“I would have to leave because I would be triggered by really normal situations with like an overwhelming sense of fear of being in trouble,” Mia said.

She acknowledged during her testimony that she referenced her co-workers as “family” and used the word “love” in her correspondence with Combs even after he sexually assaulted her.

“That’s how we all talked to each other,” Mia said. While working for Combs, she said, she dated his sound engineer, although it wasn’t a typical relationship because they rarely saw one another outside work.

She said that she was scared for her own safety whenever Combs was unhappy.

“I was in fear any time Puff was not happy, because I wanted to make sure that he was, because then I was safe,” she said.

“Why did you need someone else saying that it was wrong of Mr. Combs to make you feel like he would kill you?” defence lawyer Brian Steel asked her.

Mia said that she has a “logic brain” and a “trauma brain,” noting that the “trauma brain” often wins.

“I just wanted to do my best and make everybody happy all the time. So I tend to take a lot more than normal people. I don’t know how to explain that. I don’t know if I should apologize for that. I forgive people all the time for things,” she said.

“I am a sexual assault victim, just survive,” Mia added. “I’m unravelling a lot of this now in therapy. Nobody told me, nobody was there to say the things that were happening were wrong.”

Steel went on to suggest that Mia made up the sexual assault allegations against Combs.

“Mr. Combs never had unwanted nonconsensual forcible sexual contact with you, isn’t that true?” he asked.

“What I said in this courtroom is true. I have not lied to anyone at all,” she responded.

Trump says he will ‘look at the facts’ when asked about pardoning Combs

Meanwhile, in Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump was asked by Fox News’ Peter Doocy whether he would consider pardoning Combs.

Trump told Doocy that he would “certainly look at the facts,” adding that “nobody’s asked” but “people are thinking about it.”

1:20 Trump asked if he would ever consider a pardon for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Trump said that he hasn’t seen or spoken to Combs in years and hasn’t been following his trial closely.

What Combs is on trial for

U.S. prosecutors allege that for 20 years, behind the scenes, Combs was coercing and abusing women with help from a network of associates who helped silence victims through blackmail and violence.

Combs faces an indictment that includes descriptions of freak-offs, which are defined in the court doc as “elaborate and produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded.”

Numerous witnesses have come forward to accuse Combs of terrorizing people into silence by choking, hitting, kicking and dragging them, according to prosecutors. One indictment alleges that Combs dangled someone from a balcony.

1:37 Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to fight charges with ‘all of his energy’

Although dozens of men and women have alleged in lawsuits that Combs abused them, this trial will highlight the claims of four women.

Combs is charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has denied all the charges against him and has rejected a plea deal, choosing to go to trial instead.

If found guilty in the New York court, he could face life in prison.

—

—

— With files from The Associated Press