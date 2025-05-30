Meet a Canadian who is nearly 80 and will be graduating for the first time

Send this page to someone via email

Cap-Pelé,N.B. resident Jeannette Cormier was surrounded by people decades younger than her when she decided to enroll in an adult learning program in her late 70s.

She’s now passed all her courses and is getting ready for her first-ever graduation ceremony, where she will receive her Canadian Adult Education Credential — equivalent to a high school diploma.

“I wanted to start again and do what I was supposed to do,” she said in an interview.

Cormier said math was her favourite subject when she attended school as a child at a one-room schoolhouse in rural New Brunswick. She had to drop out at 10-years-old, working for her parents until she started having children when she was 15.

“I had to look after my children, so I didn’t have a chance to go back to school,” she said.

Cormier raised five children, including the late Rhéal Cormier, a former Major League baseball player who played for Canada in the 1988 Olympics.

Her son Ola Cormier, now 62-years-old, recalled how she would show a lot of interest in her children’s schoolwork and speak about wanting to resume her studies throughout the decades. A few years ago, he encouraged her to resume her studies.

“I said, ‘Mom, why not? You can finish high school, there’s no age limit,'” he said.

While there were some bumps in the road, Jeannette never gave up.

“Sometimes I would bring my books home and I would study almost until 11 o’clock at night,” Jeannette said with a laugh.

“Believe me, I was tired doing it but I did it just the same.”

Her home-care worker, Nicole Cormier, said it was inspiring watching Jeannette study for her last test.

“She just never quits!” Nicole said of Jeannette.

“I was always amazed at her memory. She remembers everything.”

Nicole said she was thrilled when Jeanette found out she passed her final test.

“I think (Jeannette) is very inspiring and we shouldn’t put limits on ourselves. You can do anything at any age,” she said.

For Jeannette, it’s simple.

“If you want your dream, you have to go out and get it!” she said.

Jeannette will be surrounded by friends and family at an upcoming graduation ceremony in Moncton on June 18. Ola has ordered a graduation banner for her to display in front of her home.

“For her, she finally achieved her dream and for me it’s very emotional,” he said.