Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Woman bitten by black bear in Anmore, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 29, 2025 12:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Woman attacked by black bear in Anmore'
Woman attacked by black bear in Anmore
A woman is recovering after being attacked by a black bear in Anmore on Tuesday. Conservation officers were unable to locate the animal and have placed a trap in the area.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A woman is recovering after being attacked by a black bear in Anmore on Tuesday.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the woman was walking home around noon when the bear came around the corner of her house.

The woman tried to scare the bear away, but it kept coming towards her and bit her, conservation officers said.

Click to play video: 'Black bear killed in Whistler leaves behind three cubs'
Black bear killed in Whistler leaves behind three cubs
Trending Now

The woman was able to escape after she sprayed the bear with a hose. She was treated for injuries but is expected to survive.

Story continues below advertisement

Conservation officers attended the area but weren’t able to find the bear.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They have installed a trap in the area and are continuing to investigate.

The Conservation Officer Service is urging people in the area to be vigilant and to ensure there are no attractants such as food or garbage on their properties.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices