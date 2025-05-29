Woman bitten by black bear in Anmore, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is recovering after being attacked by a black bear in Anmore on Tuesday.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the woman was walking home around noon when the bear came around the corner of her house.

The woman tried to scare the bear away, but it kept coming towards her and bit her, conservation officers said.

The woman was able to escape after she sprayed the bear with a hose. She was treated for injuries but is expected to survive.

Conservation officers attended the area but weren’t able to find the bear.

They have installed a trap in the area and are continuing to investigate.

The Conservation Officer Service is urging people in the area to be vigilant and to ensure there are no attractants such as food or garbage on their properties.