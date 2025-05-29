Former B.C. minister Melanie Mark asks NDP to walk back ‘disheartening’ Bill 15

Send this page to someone via email

Former British Columbia minister Melanie Mark is accusing Premier David Eby and his cabinet of “turning their backs” on First Nations, local governments and environmentalists by passing controversial bills to fast-track infrastructure projects.

Mark, the first First Nations woman elected to B.C.’s legislature and a former cabinet colleague of Eby, says it’s “astounding and disheartening” behaviour by the government.

Both bills passed in the legislature Wednesday night, with Bill 15 that fast-tracks public and private infrastructure projects getting through thanks to a rare tiebreaking vote by Speaker Raj Chouhan.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Bill 14, which would speed up renewable energy projects and transmission lines, also passed by a single vote.

Critics say the bills undermine environmental standards and constitutional obligations to consult First Nations.

Mark says the government should reconsider the bills, saying in a statement that the province has walked back plans in the past.

Story continues below advertisement

She pointed to a controversial $789-million plan to rebuild the Royal B.C. Museum under former premier John Horgan, which the government ultimately suspended after intense criticism.

“It didn’t go over as planned but former premier John Horgan had the fortitude to recalibrate, pause the project and mandate more meaningful consultation,” Mark says in a statement issued as the legislature was sitting to vote Wednesday night.

Mark says Eby can do the same in this situation, which would show the government honours the Crown’s duty to consult with Indigenous people.

“Politics should not stand in the way of progressive policies. Trampling on Indigenous rights just ends up getting reversed in the highest courts — taxpayers will end up paying for this oversight,” Mark says in the statement.

“It’s never too late to do the right thing.”