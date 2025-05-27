Pressure mounts on B.C. NDP’s fast-track bill ahead of critical vote

Send this page to someone via email

The chorus of voices against contentious British Columbia legislation to speed up infrastructure projects continues to swell, with the province’s civil liberties association calling it a betrayal of the rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The association’s call to immediately withdraw Bill 15 comes after a government amendment to improve consultation with First Nations failed, putting the bill on track to pass unchanged on Wednesday.

The B.C. Civil Liberties Association says the bill was drafted in violation of the government’s own Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, and without input from First Nations.

It says in a letter to the government that it’s also worried the bill could fast-track “politically unpopular” infrastructure projects at the expense of democratic processes.

The association calls the bill a “triple threat,” to the rights of Indigenous Peoples, democratic processes and the environmental health of the province.

Tuesday’s letter comes after an amendment to boost First Nations consultation was proposed by Infrastructure Minister Bowinn Ma, but failed in the committee stage after Green Rob Botterell voting against it, saying it didn’t go far enough.

Bill 15 has been condemned by First Nations leaders, municipal officials, environmental groups and other critics who say it gives too much power to the government.

Ma’s amendment tabled Monday would have required government to consult “broadly” on eligibility for fast-tracking provincially significant projects.

She says she wanted to “bind government” to creating regulations around provincially significant projects, something she says it would have done anyway and will continue to do after the bill’s expected passage on Wednesday evening.

Ma says government “thought it would be appreciated” to establish the requirement in legislation, rather than regulation as originally promised.

But the amendment failed because parliamentary rules require the committee chair to vote against an amendment in case of a tie, with six New Democrats voting for the amendment, and five Conservatives and Botterell voting against it.

Ma said no more amendments would be proposed before the legislature votes on Wednesday. The bills are expected to pass by the slimmest of margins, with Speaker Raj Chouhan likely to casting the deciding ballot.

An open letter to Premier David Eby from the First Nations Leadership Council on Tuesday reiterates calls to withdraw Bill 15, as well as Bill 14 that the government says would streamline permitting for renewable energy projects.

“We need you to understand that there are 204 First Nations in British Columbia and, while you may find support among a select few who we wish well, your refusal to withdraw the Bills will have serious impacts on the FNLC’s and many First Nations’ relationships with your government,” says the letter.

“These impacts could well be irreparable.”

The letter says First Nations leaders were “dismayed” by what it says was a “summary response” from Eby that he would not withdraw the bills to allow for more consultation, at a May 15 meeting.