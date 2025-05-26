Menu

Crime

Surrey man fined, Ferrari impounded for excessive speeding

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 26, 2025 6:35 pm
1 min read
Langley RCMP impound Ferrari driving double the speed limit
Langley police say a red Ferrari was recorded going 124 kilometres an hour in a residential area near Wagon Wheel Crescent and 56th Avenue. The posted speed limit in the area is 50 kilometres an hour.
A 48-year-old Surrey man has had his Ferrari impounded for seven days and he owes $483 for excessive speeding.

On May 24, Langley RCMP said, officers clocked a red Ferrari travelling at 124 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone, with a second radar reading of 123 km/h recorded just 98 metres away.

Officers said the Ferrari was caught speeding near Wagonwheel Crescent and 56th Avenue, which is a residential area.

Driving at such excessive speeds in neighborhoods where families live and children play is completely unacceptable, Sgt. Zynal Sharoom of the Langley RCMP said in a statement.

We take these violations seriously and will continue our enforcement efforts to keep our roads safe.

Throughout the month of May, police across British Columbia are focusing on reducing high-risk driving behaviours.

