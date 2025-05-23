Menu

Economy

New Canadian energy minister vows an end to lengthy project approvals

By Amanda Stephenson and David Ljunggren Reuters
Posted May 23, 2025 12:59 pm
1 min read
Canada's new Natural Resources Minister, Tim Hodgson, speaks with the President of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, Deborah Yedlin, prior to his Friday morning speech at a chamber breakfast meeting. View image in full screen
Canada's new Natural Resources Minister, Tim Hodgson, speaks with the President of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, Deborah Yedlin, prior to his Friday morning speech at a chamber breakfast meeting. Global Calgary
New Canadian Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson vowed on Friday to cut back a lengthy approval process that means major projects can often take many years to be given the green light.

“In the new economy we are building, Canada will no longer be defined by delay, we will be defined by delivery,” he told a business audience in an early morning speech to the Calgary Chamber of Commerce.

Hodgson said it’s time for Canada and the energy sector to get some quick wins, adding that the federal government will have a single body in charge of approving all major projects in two years.

“We will identify and fast track projects of national interest — no more five-year reviews — decisions will come in two years for all projects to make that happen,” Hodgson said.

The minister was also planning to meet with his Alberta counterpart, Brian Jean, later on Friday, after he sat down with Saskatchewan’s deputy premier on Thursday.

Some oil executives say Hodgson’s comments are encouraging but only time will tell if they come to fruition.

Trending Now

With files from The Canadian Press.

