New Canadian energy minister vows an end to lengthy project approvals

Send this page to someone via email

New Canadian Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson vowed on Friday to cut back a lengthy approval process that means major projects can often take many years to be given the green light.

“In the new economy we are building, Canada will no longer be defined by delay, we will be defined by delivery,” he told a business audience in an early morning speech to the Calgary Chamber of Commerce.

Hodgson said it’s time for Canada and the energy sector to get some quick wins, adding that the federal government will have a single body in charge of approving all major projects in two years.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We will identify and fast track projects of national interest — no more five-year reviews — decisions will come in two years for all projects to make that happen,” Hodgson said.

The minister was also planning to meet with his Alberta counterpart, Brian Jean, later on Friday, after he sat down with Saskatchewan’s deputy premier on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Some oil executives say Hodgson’s comments are encouraging but only time will tell if they come to fruition.

With files from The Canadian Press.