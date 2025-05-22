Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

A real hoot: Bird lovers flock to Vancouver park for glimpse of baby barred owls

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 22, 2025 9:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Owlets living in Vancouver park cause stir'
Owlets living in Vancouver park cause stir
A family of barred owls are creating quite a stir in a Vancouver park. The nest can be seen in Douglas Park.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Wildlife lovers are flocking to a park on Vancouver’s west side to catch a glimpse of a young family of barred owls.

The nest is located in a tree in Douglas Park that has been fenced off to give the owls and young owlets some space.

Visitors are being reminded to keep their distance so as not to distress the birds.

“It’s always nice to see animals,” owl watcher Alan Garr told Global News as he peered through a pair of binoculars.

“I think there are a lot of owls in our city, a lot of raptors, too. We just don’t see them that well, but this is a great shot.”

Click to play video: 'Owl recovers after sticky situation'
Owl recovers after sticky situation

Another observer said he’d just moved into the neighbourhood and was delighted by the birds.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“That’s one of the things people love about Vancouver and B.C. is we’ve got these great green spaces,” he said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We come by the park every day and have seen them kind of pre-hatch, start to peek their heads out, and now one of them is up in a tree surrounded by crows, so it’s kind of nerve-wracking.”

Barred owls are native to eastern Canada, and can be found throughout B.C.

They have adapted to live in cities, where they feed on songbirds and rats.

The city is reminding people to stay outside of the fenced area, to keep quiet, and to keep any dogs on a leash.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices