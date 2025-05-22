Man charged after police dog stabbed in Richmond, B.C.

A man who allegedly assaulted Richmond RCMP officers and stabbed a police dog is now facing multiple criminal charges.
The violent altercation happened early in the morning of May 7, when Mounties were responding to reports of a man in distress.
Officers found the man in rural farmland southeast of No. 4 Road and Westminster Highway with the help of a police dog.
Police allege that during the encounter the man fired an airgun and stabbed the dog.
The K9, named Rebel, needed emergency veterinary care for multiple puncture wounds. The dog survived and is expected to make a full recovery.
Police arrested Andrew Jongbloets at the scene.
He’s now facing seven charges, including injury to a law enforcement animal, assaulting a police officer with a weapon, discharging an air gun with intent to wound and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Jongbloets remains in custody and is due back in court next Friday.
