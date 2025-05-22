Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after police dog stabbed in Richmond, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 22, 2025 5:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Police dog badly hurt in major incident in Richmond'
Police dog badly hurt in major incident in Richmond
Police cordoned a large area of Richmond for hours Wednesday morning, with heavily armed officers and a fleet of other emergency vehicles on the scene. As Andrea Macpherson reports, police were responding to reports of a man in distress. A police dog was badly hurt during the incident – May 7, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A man who allegedly assaulted Richmond RCMP officers and stabbed a police dog is now facing multiple criminal charges.

The violent altercation happened early in the morning of May 7, when Mounties were responding to reports of a man in distress.

Officers found the man in rural farmland southeast of No. 4 Road and Westminster Highway with the help of a police dog.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police allege that during the encounter the man fired an airgun and stabbed the dog.

The K9, named Rebel, needed emergency veterinary care for multiple puncture wounds. The dog survived and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police arrested Andrew Jongbloets at the scene.

Trending Now

He’s now facing seven charges, including injury to a law enforcement animal, assaulting a police officer with a weapon, discharging an air gun with intent to wound and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Story continues below advertisement

Jongbloets remains in custody and is due back in court next Friday.

 

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices