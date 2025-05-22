Police appeal for witnesses to arson targeting Surrey home

Police are looking for witnesses to an arson that targeted a Surrey, B.C., home.
The Surrey Police Service (SPS) says it happened around 2:30 a.m. on May 11.
Three suspects parked near 123 Street and 97 Avenue, and then were seen carrying jerrycans and using a flammable liquid to set fire to a home near 122 Street and 97 Avenue.
The suspects then fled in a dark grey SUV with dark wheels and a sunroof, potentially a Dodge Durango.
Firefighters were able to douse the flames, and no one was hurt in the fire.
Anyone with information or video that could help the investigation is asked to contact the SPS at 604-599-0502.
- World junior trial shows court a ‘retraumatizing’ place for complainants: advocate
- Kid Cudi testifies that Diddy broke into his home, set Porsche on fire
- Israel PM condemns ‘horrific’ shooting of 2 embassy staff members in U.S.
- Kidnap hoax mom Sherri Papini changes her story again, names alleged abductor
Comments