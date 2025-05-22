Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police appeal for witnesses to arson targeting Surrey home

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 22, 2025 3:17 pm
1 min read
Police in Surrey are investigating an arson at a home near 122 Street and 97 Avenue. View image in full screen
Police in Surrey are investigating an arson at a home near 122 Street and 97 Avenue. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police are looking for witnesses to an arson that targeted a Surrey, B.C., home.

The Surrey Police Service (SPS) says it happened around 2:30 a.m. on May 11.

Three suspects parked near 123 Street and 97 Avenue, and then were seen carrying jerrycans and using a flammable liquid to set fire to a home near 122 Street and 97 Avenue.

A stock image of a Dodge Durango. View image in full screen
A stock image of a Dodge Durango. Surrey Police Service
Trending Now

The suspects then fled in a dark grey SUV with dark wheels and a sunroof, potentially a Dodge Durango.

Story continues below advertisement

Firefighters were able to douse the flames, and no one was hurt in the fire.

Anyone with information or video that could help the investigation is asked to contact the SPS at 604-599-0502.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices