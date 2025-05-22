Police appeal for witnesses to arson targeting Surrey home

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for witnesses to an arson that targeted a Surrey, B.C., home.

The Surrey Police Service (SPS) says it happened around 2:30 a.m. on May 11.

Three suspects parked near 123 Street and 97 Avenue, and then were seen carrying jerrycans and using a flammable liquid to set fire to a home near 122 Street and 97 Avenue.

View image in full screen A stock image of a Dodge Durango. Surrey Police Service

The suspects then fled in a dark grey SUV with dark wheels and a sunroof, potentially a Dodge Durango.

Firefighters were able to douse the flames, and no one was hurt in the fire.

Anyone with information or video that could help the investigation is asked to contact the SPS at 604-599-0502.