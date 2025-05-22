Cavalry FC, Vancouver FC battle to 1-1 draw in 1st leg of Canadian Championship quarterfinal

A late goal from Tobias Warschewski helped Cavalry FC rescue a 1-1 draw against Vancouver FC in the first leg of their Canadian Championship quarterfinal matchup on Wednesday.
David Norman Jr. opened the scoring for Vancouver in the 41st minute, but Cavalry drew even in the 84th thanks to Warschewski’s strike.
Cavalry controlled 61.2 per cent of possession throughout the game, but Vancouver outshot the visitors 12-9. Cavalry held a 4-3 edge in on-target shots.
Vancouver holds a 1-3-2 record in the Canadian Premier League standings while Cavalry sits third in the eight-team league after going 3-2-1.
The second half of the two-game aggregate quarterfinal series will be played in Calgary on July 8.
The winner will face either fellow CPL team Valour FC or Major League Soccer’s Vancouver Whitecaps in the semifinals. Valour and the ‘Caps battled to a 2-2 draw on Tuesday.
