Crime

Woman assaulted on bike path in Assiniboine Park, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 22, 2025 1:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg once again the violent crime capital of Canada'
Winnipeg once again the violent crime capital of Canada
RELATED: Winnipeg has retained its title as the violent crime capital of Canada, with 675 violent crimes per 100,000 people, according to a study from the Fraser Institute. – Feb 13, 2025
Winnipeg police say they have a suspect in custody but continue to investigate an assault and robbery on an Assiniboine Park bike path Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the path, east of the park entrance, where they learned a 25-year-old woman had been assaulted while walking on Roblin Boulevard near Commissary Road.

Police said the suspect — described as a heavyset man wearing a dark jacket with the hood up, a dark baseball cap, black shoes, charcoal-coloured sweatpants and glasses or sunglasses — had fled the scene before they arrived. The man allegedly demanded money from the victim and only gave up the assault when passersby intervened.

Later that afternoon, paramedics were called to a medical emergency in the area, and a man who was taken to hospital in stable condition was identified as matching the description of the suspect. No charges had been laid as of Thursday morning, but the man was being held due to an unrelated warrant.

Police are looking for photographs or video related to the alleged assault, and also want to hear from anyone who may have encountered the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Larger RCMP emergency team will help fight crime, Manitoba justice minister says'
Larger RCMP emergency team will help fight crime, Manitoba justice minister says
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

