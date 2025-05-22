Toronto man on trial for wife’s hit-and-run murder testifies brakes failed

Giuseppe “Joe” Zollerano told a jury Wednesday that he never meant to kill his wife Katherine Zollerano.

He drove up onto a sidewalk along the couple’s Etobicoke street where she was walking on Sept. 25, 2022. Joe said he drove after his 43-year-old wife in his van to look for her because he “didn’t want her to get away” and wanted her to be safe.

Testifying in his own defence at his first-degree murder trial, Joe, a former beer truck driver, said the couple had been married for 16 years and had a 15-year-old daughter.

On the night in question, Joe said he and his wife were both drunk, and over the years, drinking would cause their relationship to become toxic. Joe testified he had driven in his van to go looking for her before explaining, “it’s very hard to deal with.”

Defence lawyer Sonya Shikhman told the jury in her opening address that Joe suffers from bipolar disorder which affected his after-the-fact conduct.

“He lied to his daughter and police. That behaviour may be concerning and it’s part of the Crown’s theory that indicates motive. I will ask you to disregard it and instead understand and accept the conclusion that human beings have a natural self-preservation instinct. Particularly people with Mr. Zollerano’s mindset think in a way that is contrary to a way you think one should act,” Shikhman explained.

Surveillance video played in court showed an SUV pulling into the driveway of the family’s Gamma Street home with another couple just around 12:40 am.

A short time later, Joe is captured on video surveillance slapping his wife in front of their guests.

After the couple leaves, Katherine can be seen walking up to a side door of the garage and walking in.

Moments later, Joe can be seen opening the door and throwing Katherine to the ground before slamming the door shut. Katherine eventually gets up and walks toward the front of the house before running toward the street.

Later Joe is captured on surveillance video walking towards the front door of the house where he makes a phone call and Katherine is seen approaching the front of the house. There appears to be an interaction, and she runs off as he starts walking towards her, his arms flapping.

Joe testified the two were likely arguing over her drinking too much and said he wanted her to stop.

Just before 3 a.m., Joe is captured on camera getting into his van, which was parked in the driveway, and quickly backing up towards the street as the tires can be heard screeching. His wife can be seen walking down the sidewalk away from the house.

As Katherine walks out of the camera’s view and behind a bush, the Zollerano’s van can be seen mounting the curb in the direction where his wife was walking.

Joe testified he was angry, but didn’t want to get out of the car.

“I wanted to catch up with her. I want to show her that she can’t get away from me and apprehend her and go to bed,” he testified.

Joe said he had picked his wife up before at various locations after she had wandered off.

“It’s a big car and you’re going fast. Do you have any concern that you might kill her?” asked Shikhman.

“No, I ride dirt bikes, do rally racing, sports bikes,” answered Joe.

Joe testified as he drove up onto the curb, the brakes on his van suddenly failed.

“I went up on a driveway. It felt really smooth and she popped up on the driveway. And then I hit the brakes. It started stopping and the pedal went down to the ground and I pumped it a few times and it didn’t stop properly. All that blood rushed to my brain and I blacked out. When I came to, I realized what might have happened, and I thought, nobody is going to believe me,” said Joe.

Joe called it a terrible situation to be in and decided to take off to get cigarettes. He testified the brake pedal was no longer working and that he used the emergency brake release to stop the van.

“I didn’t have time to use the emergency brake in that precise moment,” he testified, speaking about the collision. But after leaving the scene and driving to the gas station, he said, “I was trying to use it like a hydraulic brake.”

He testified he blacked out again at the gas station but remembered slamming into park and, after driving home, he went into the house to wake up the couple’s daughter and asked if she had seen her mother.

“I knew I was going to get charged. I expected the worst and hoped for the best,” he said, explaining he didn’t believe Katherine’s injuries were so severe. “I thought possibly she would be home.”

When Shikhman asked why he lied to his daughter, Joe replied: “I had to if I wanted her to be in my life. I still haven’t talked to her since that moment, which breaks my heart.”

Joe is later captured on video walking to the spot where he mounted the curb after a witness found Katherine lying on the ground.

Shikhman asked why he intentionally misled police about what happened.

“I’m saying I dunno. My mania is kicking in a bit. I wasn’t being honest, but I knew I needed help from someone like you,” Joe said, explaining that he knew he needed a lawyer.

Katherine was rushed to hospital, where she died from her injuries six weeks later. According to a post-mortem examination, the cause of death was complications from multiple blunt force trauma.

According to an agreed statement of facts read out by Crown prosecutors earlier in the trial, a Toronto police mechanic inspected the brakes of Zollerano’s van in January 2023 and found the brake system was leaking in two places and the brake reservoir was empty.

The pedal went right to the floor with no pressure, but the mechanic was not in a position to determine what happened to it and when the leak began. The rest of the van and the emergency braking system were found to be in satisfactory condition.

Shikhman told the jury in her opening address that the defence would be calling a former OPP officer with 30 years of experience in accident reconstruction.

“Looking at everything, he will tell you while accelerating initially, there is clear evidence of Mr. Zollerano trying to brake and slow down,” Shikhman said. The expert, she expects, will testify that the brakes failed while Zollerano tried to brake.

Shikhman also told jurors that Joe had voluntarily checked himself into hospital last week due to a severe psychotic break and that he is now on heavy anti-psychotic medication.

“It was an accident,” Shikhman said. “Mr. Zollerano does not only have to live with having lost his spouse, but he’s reliving the trauma during this trial, which I expect you will hear.”

Joe has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Superior Court Justice Michael F. Brown has cautioned jurors that they are not to use video evidence shown in court of Zollerano slapping his wife and pushing her out of the garage, causing her to fall to the ground, to decide he is a person of bad character and likely guilty of the offence charged or to punish him and find him guilty of the offence charged.

Joe said he feels terrible about what happened and explained the couple argued that night about drinking.

“I see her family here now and it looks like they all hate me. I lost everything. I lost my best friend. I lost my daughter,” he said.