Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Investigations

Saskatoon woman mourns death of her dog after they were attacked by three dogs

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted May 21, 2025 7:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon woman mourns the death of her dog after they were attacked by three dogs Thursday'
Saskatoon woman mourns the death of her dog after they were attacked by three dogs Thursday
WATCH: A Saskatoon woman is mourning the death of her dog after they were attacked by three other dogs on the corner of 6th Street East and Dufferin Thursday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Saskatoon woman is mourning the death of her dog after they were attacked by three other dogs on the corner of 6th Street East and Dufferin in Saskatoon’s Haultain neighbourhood on Thursday.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

As Global’s Nicole Healey explains in the video above, community members online are calling for action, saying this is not the first time these dogs have gotten out.

Trending Now

Others, meanwhile, disagree and are trying to save the dogs from being euthanized.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices