Saskatoon woman mourns death of her dog after they were attacked by three dogs

A Saskatoon woman is mourning the death of her dog after they were attacked by three other dogs on the corner of 6th Street East and Dufferin in Saskatoon’s Haultain neighbourhood on Thursday.
As Global’s Nicole Healey explains in the video above, community members online are calling for action, saying this is not the first time these dogs have gotten out.
Others, meanwhile, disagree and are trying to save the dogs from being euthanized.
