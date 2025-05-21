Ontario pair charged after discovery of images depicting ‘sexual acts’ with dog

NOTE: The following article contains disturbing details. Please read at your own discretion.
Kingston police say two residents have been charged with bestiality and animal endangerment after graphic images and video were found on cellphones during an unrelated drug investigation.
Police said over the last month, investigators were looking through the contents of cellphones that were seized in a drug-related investigation. Police allege they discovered material that “depicted various sexual acts involving the co-accused’s dog.”
Get breaking National news
That led investigators to identifying two suspects, police said.
A 32-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested on Friday, police said, adding the man was already facing charges for possession for the purpose of trafficking and proceeds of crime.
The pair are jointly charged with bestiality and injuring an animal, the force said.
The dog was taken and is currently in the care of Animal Welfare Services.
Police made a note in their press release that “Ontario enforces the strongest penalties in Canada for animal cruelty,” which include causing or permitting an animal to be in distress, failing to meet the standards of care, and/or participating in animal fighting or baiting.
- ‘Never get that downtime’: Why an Ontario community only has 1 cop
- ‘Am I going to die?’: Ontario man back home after 71-day legal ordeal in Dominican Republic
- Ontario could have half-a-trillion dollar debt by 2027. It would set a record
- World junior player faking memory loss at teammates’ trial, Crown argues
Comments