Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario pair charged after discovery of images depicting ‘sexual acts’ with dog

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 21, 2025 12:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Protecting animals facing cruelty'
Protecting animals facing cruelty
RELATED: Protecting animals facing cruelty – Nov 28, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

NOTE: The following article contains disturbing details. Please read at your own discretion.

Kingston police say two residents have been charged with bestiality and animal endangerment after graphic images and video were found on cellphones during an unrelated drug investigation.

Police said over the last month, investigators were looking through the contents of cellphones that were seized in a drug-related investigation. Police allege they discovered material that “depicted various sexual acts involving the co-accused’s dog.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

That led investigators to identifying two suspects, police said.

A 32-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested on Friday, police said, adding the man was already facing charges for possession for the purpose of trafficking and proceeds of crime.

Trending Now

The pair are jointly charged with bestiality and injuring an animal, the force said.

Story continues below advertisement

The dog was taken and is currently in the care of Animal Welfare Services.

Police made a note in their press release that “Ontario enforces the strongest penalties in Canada for animal cruelty,” which include causing or permitting an animal to be in distress, failing to meet the standards of care, and/or participating in animal fighting or baiting.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices