Forensic audit into City of Richmond gift card spending expanded to last decade

Amid a police investigation into spending, a forensic audit at Richmond City Hall has been expanded to review the past decade.

That decision came during a City of Richmond General Purposes Committee meeting on Tuesday afternoon, at which Councillor Kash Heed put forward a motion calling for the review to go back to 2015.

It was approved unanimously, with Councillor Bill McNulty commenting, “it’s on everyone’s mind in the city, it doesn’t matter if you go to McDonald’s or you go shopping.”

Following a months-long Global News investigation, the city admitted being unable to reconcile $295,000 worth of restaurant gift cards bought in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

One employee has been fired. That person’s emails were contained in the results of Global News’ freedom of information request.

Among the emails raising questions was one which stated, “We need to order more…We need 75 Keg asap. $50 value, bonuses on top. We also need 50 white spot asap $50 value, bonuses on top.”

Another email said, “We have a somewhat urgent order for GCs. I’d like to have them by end of day tomorrow. I can pick up from anywhere. We need: 25 x $100 Boston Pizza.”

Also among the emails, “I know we just ordered but I think we need a different denomination of WS cards. Can you order 60x $100 cards excluding bonuses. Optically, I think it looks better if each restaurant card is in the same amount.”

And, there was this one, “Here is my 2023 statement of account you can see the values spent already this year. Based on the amounts spent already to the various suppliers, do you want to send me a revised gift card request?”

When asked how much might be unaccounted for over a decade, and if that could reach a million dollars, Heed responded, “that’s a possibility.”

“I’m not discounting anything at this particular time, given the fact as to what has come to the forefront,” he added.

The scandal has prompted four municipal councillors in the region to renew calls for the province to reinstate B.C.’s municipal auditor general. They have also launched a Change.org petition.

“This petition today finally gives the public the opportunity to actually participate and have their voice heard,” New Westminster Councillor Daniel Fontaine said.

As the investigation continues, it remains undetermined if others could be fired or if there could be criminal charges.