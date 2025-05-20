Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sexual assault suspect lured victims via dating apps, Hamilton police allege

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 20, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sexual Assault Awareness Month and survivor supports'
Sexual Assault Awareness Month and survivor supports
RELATED: 'Unfortunately, sexual assault is the most under-reported crime.' Cara McCaskill from The Women's Resource Centre in Brandon talks about the importance of supports for survivors in both city and rural settings. – Apr 22, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Hamilton police say the suspect in a sexual assault investigation may have used dating apps to find victims, and fear there may be others.

Police arrested Bryan Hayward, 36, of Hamilton on May 16 for sexual assault.

Officers allege Hayward may have used dating apps to contact potential victims.

He faces numerous charges, including sexual assault, voyeurism, administering a noxious substance and assault with a weapon.

Hayward is described as male, five feet 10 inches tall and approximately 180 pounds with a medium build, brown hair and an amputation to his left hand.

Police have arrested Bryan Hayward, 36, of Hamilton View image in full screen
Police have arrested Bryan Hayward, 36, of Hamilton. Via Hamilton Police Service
Trending Now

Hamilton police believe there may be additional victims, including individuals who may not yet realize they have been affected.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want all survivors of sexual violence to know that we believe them and we will respect their choice when and how they report the incident,” police said in a statement.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Investigators are urging anyone who has had any form of relationship or interaction with Hayward to contact Det. Curtis Patton of the sex crimes unit at 905-540-5545 or the sex crimes unit non-emergency line at 905-540-5553.

To provide information anonymously, people can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit their anonymous tips online.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices