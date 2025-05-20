Sexual assault suspect lured victims via dating apps, Hamilton police allege

See more sharing options

Hamilton police say the suspect in a sexual assault investigation may have used dating apps to find victims, and fear there may be others.

Police arrested Bryan Hayward, 36, of Hamilton on May 16 for sexual assault.

Officers allege Hayward may have used dating apps to contact potential victims.

He faces numerous charges, including sexual assault, voyeurism, administering a noxious substance and assault with a weapon.

Hayward is described as male, five feet 10 inches tall and approximately 180 pounds with a medium build, brown hair and an amputation to his left hand.

View image in full screen Police have arrested Bryan Hayward, 36, of Hamilton. Via Hamilton Police Service

Hamilton police believe there may be additional victims, including individuals who may not yet realize they have been affected.

“We want all survivors of sexual violence to know that we believe them and we will respect their choice when and how they report the incident,” police said in a statement.

Investigators are urging anyone who has had any form of relationship or interaction with Hayward to contact Det. Curtis Patton of the sex crimes unit at 905-540-5545 or the sex crimes unit non-emergency line at 905-540-5553.

To provide information anonymously, people can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit their anonymous tips online.