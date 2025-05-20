Woman charged after central Edmonton double stabbing leaves 1 person dead

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a violent incident in central Edmonton on Friday that left one woman dead and saw another sustain injuries.

At about 11 a.m. on the day of the stabbing, police officers were called to an assault in the area of 102 Street and 110 Avenue. When they arrived, they found a woman who had sustained life-threatening injuries and another woman who was less seriously injured.

The first woman was taken to hospital where she later died, while the other woman went to hospital on her own.

The incident happened near the Royal Alexandra Hospital. That hospital was placed on lockdown early Friday afternoon but officials have not confirmed if the lockdown was related to the violence.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police identified the woman who died as 50-year-old Tricia Beaver. They did not have an update on the other woman’s injuries.

According to police, an autopsy on Monday confirmed Beaver died of a stab wound and they said the woman who survived was stabbed as well.

Linsey Gouda has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the attack.