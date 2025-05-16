Preliminary Vancouver safety event report released after Lapu Lapu tragedy

Send this page to someone via email

A preliminary report into the events surrounding the Lapu Lapu tragedy in Vancouver found that all standard event planning processes were undertaken leading up to the day.

The Lapu Lapu festival was wrapping up on April 26 when an SUV drove into a crowd of people, killing 11 and injuring dozens more.

A review of event safety measures by the City of Vancouver and Vancouver police was ordered the following day.

“The preliminary report shows that the proper processes were followed ahead of the Lapu Lapu Day festival,” Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said at a press conference on Friday morning.

The mayor said that the process included site walks and coordination with first responders and that the risk of danger at the festival was determined to be low.

“Nothing indicated for any change with the organizers from with how well the event went the last year, it was a family-friendly event and the initial risk assessment would not have warranted heavy barricades,” Vancouver police interim Chief Steve Rai said.

Changes are being recommended to ensure safety at future events.

They include mobile vehicle barriers to protect people in crowds and the development of new tools to evaluate risk.

“The City of Vancouver lost a bit of innocence on April 26, and that’s the new reality and we do have to strike a balance where you know, people can feel safe, celebrating festivals and their culture in the City of Vancouver, in a safe manner,” Sim said.

The final report is set to be released by Aug. 27.

The city says it is waiting on the B.C. government’s report on public event safety, which is expected by the end of June.