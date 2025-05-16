Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

N.B. man charged with robbery, had guns and stolen police badge: RCMP

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 16, 2025 1:18 pm
1 min read
A 22-year-old man from Shediac, N.B., has been charged in connection with a series of incidents in the community. These items were seized as part of the investigation.
A 22-year-old man from Shediac, N.B., has been charged in connection with a series of incidents in the community. These items were seized as part of the investigation. Provided/RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police in New Brunswick say a 22-year-old man, who is now charged with robbery with a firearm, was arrested in possession of a stolen RCMP badge.

The Southeast District RCMP community crime reduction unit began assisting RCMP in the Shediac and Sackville regions earlier this month after “a series of incidents” in the community.

Those incidents included the discovery of a stolen vehicle in a Memramcook parking lot, the discovery of a stolen vehicle in Shediac and two suspicious vehicles reported by a homeowner. In that last case, two suspects were seen fleeing and police said it’s believed they were trying to rob the residence.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Upon further investigation, police also learned that the second suspect who fled the scene was planning a targeted home invasion at a residence in Shediac with the intention of stealing a number of firearms from the residence. Police immediately contacted the homeowners to enact a safety plan,” RCMP said Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Police arrested a 22-year-old man on Wednesday in connection with the investigation.

Trending Now

“The man was in possession of a stolen RCMP badge when he was arrested. A 23-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were also arrested at the scene,” RCMP noted.

During a search of a residence in Shediac in connection with the case, police seized a sawed-off shotgun, several rifles, a pistol, high-velocity airsoft guns, a bulletproof vest, concealment clothing, stolen property, a vehicle and three electronic devices.

The 22-year-old is charged with robbery with a firearm and is scheduled to return to court on May 20.

The 23-year-old woman and 21-year-old man were later released pending a future court appearance.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices