N.B. man charged with robbery, had guns and stolen police badge: RCMP

Police in New Brunswick say a 22-year-old man, who is now charged with robbery with a firearm, was arrested in possession of a stolen RCMP badge.

The Southeast District RCMP community crime reduction unit began assisting RCMP in the Shediac and Sackville regions earlier this month after “a series of incidents” in the community.

Those incidents included the discovery of a stolen vehicle in a Memramcook parking lot, the discovery of a stolen vehicle in Shediac and two suspicious vehicles reported by a homeowner. In that last case, two suspects were seen fleeing and police said it’s believed they were trying to rob the residence.

“Upon further investigation, police also learned that the second suspect who fled the scene was planning a targeted home invasion at a residence in Shediac with the intention of stealing a number of firearms from the residence. Police immediately contacted the homeowners to enact a safety plan,” RCMP said Friday.

Police arrested a 22-year-old man on Wednesday in connection with the investigation.

“The man was in possession of a stolen RCMP badge when he was arrested. A 23-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were also arrested at the scene,” RCMP noted.

During a search of a residence in Shediac in connection with the case, police seized a sawed-off shotgun, several rifles, a pistol, high-velocity airsoft guns, a bulletproof vest, concealment clothing, stolen property, a vehicle and three electronic devices.

The 22-year-old is charged with robbery with a firearm and is scheduled to return to court on May 20.

The 23-year-old woman and 21-year-old man were later released pending a future court appearance.