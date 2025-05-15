RCMP probe launched into City of Richmond gift card purchases

Send this page to someone via email

Following a months-long Global News investigation into the City of Richmond’s purchase of restaurant gift cards, there are bombshell new developments.

The city has confirmed that $295,000 worth of gift cards remain unreconciled. Also, it says an employee has been terminated, and the RCMP is investigating as a forensic audit continues.

Richmond previously claimed most of the restaurant gift cards were for service awards, retirement or volunteer recognition.

Richmond said the cards cost taxpayers $32,800 in 2022, $71,550 in 2023 and $71,300 in 2024.

But results from a Global News freedom of information request produced 493 pages showing the cards totalled $156,000 in 2022, $218,000 in 2023 and $124,000 in 2024.

One employee we interviewed, who we agreed not to identify, said he had concerns about the cards.

“Why are we getting these? We are very well paid to do our jobs, and we’re not a private organization, so these are all tax dollars,” they said in a previous interview.

When asked about the lack of financial accountability, Mayor Malcolm Brodie told CKNW radio, “There are internal controls on everything at City Hall and and how this could have, whatever happened, how it could have gone on for a number of years. I cannot, at this point, comment on.”‘

“I can say there are controls on. I only assume that there’s been some kind of a breakdown.”

Another $31,000 worth of cards is being held by the city’s human resources department.

At this stage, it’s unclear if criminal charges will be laid.