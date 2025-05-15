Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP probe launched into City of Richmond gift card purchases

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted May 15, 2025 8:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'RCMP investigating Richmond City gift card program'
RCMP investigating Richmond City gift card program
Following a Global News investigation, the Richmond RCMP launched an investigation into an employee gift card reward program at the City of Richmond. Catherine Urquhart reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Following a months-long Global News investigation into the City of Richmond’s purchase of restaurant gift cards, there are bombshell new developments.

The city has confirmed that $295,000 worth of gift cards remain unreconciled. Also, it says an employee has been terminated, and the RCMP is investigating as a forensic audit continues.

Richmond previously claimed most of the restaurant gift cards were for service awards, retirement or volunteer recognition.

Click to play video: 'New details in City of Richmond gift card scandal'
New details in City of Richmond gift card scandal

Richmond said the cards cost taxpayers $32,800 in 2022, $71,550 in 2023 and $71,300 in 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

But results from a Global News freedom of information request produced 493 pages showing the cards totalled $156,000 in 2022, $218,000 in 2023 and $124,000 in 2024.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

One employee we interviewed, who we agreed not to identify, said he had concerns about the cards.

“Why are we getting these? We are very well paid to do our jobs, and we’re not a private organization, so these are all tax dollars,” they said in a previous interview.

Click to play video: 'City of Richmond gift card program prompts call for investigation'
City of Richmond gift card program prompts call for investigation
Trending Now

When asked about the lack of financial accountability, Mayor Malcolm Brodie told CKNW radio, “There are internal controls on everything at City Hall and and how this could have, whatever happened, how it could have gone on for a number of years. I cannot, at this point, comment on.”‘

“I can say there are controls on. I only assume that there’s been some kind of a breakdown.”

Story continues below advertisement

Another $31,000 worth of cards is being held by the city’s human resources department.

At this stage, it’s unclear if criminal charges will be laid.

Click to play video: 'Richmond spent $73K on restaurant gift cards in 2023'
Richmond spent $73K on restaurant gift cards in 2023
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices